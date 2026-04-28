Harry Styles vs Channing Tatum vs Karl Glusman: The prices of Zoë Kravitz’s engagement rings

Who loved Zoë the most? The answer is clear

41 minutes ago

Zoë Kravitz has an awe-inspiring relationship history, and that has seen her gifted spenny engagement rings from the likes of Karl Glusman, Channing Tatum, and most recently, Harry Styles.

This week, sources finally confirmed that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after just eight months together. It came after weeks of speculation and paparazzi snagging a few pictures of the shiny rock.

This is Zoë’s second engagement in the last five years, and that obviously begs the question: Whose ring was worth the most? Let’s find out.

Karl Glusman was Zoë’s first hubby

American actor Karl Glusman met his future wife in 2016 through mutual friends. They went public that same year, and got engaged two years later in 2018.

At the time, a jeweller revealed: “A two-carat centre stone diamond of high quality like Zoë’s typically runs around $36,000.”

Unfortunately, their relationship only lasted two years, and they split in 2020. Their divorce was finalised eight months later, but they are still friends.

“Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you,” Zoë reflected.

How much was Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring from Channing Tatum?

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were first connected in 2021 and were later spotted leaving the Met Gala together. The relationship was not made official until Halloween of that same year.

Two years later, in October 2023, the Hollywood couple was engaged, but as we know, the relationship ended about a year later. Apparently, the split was over being at “different” stages of their life; whatever that means.

The simple engagement ring, featuring a seven-carat cushion-cut rock with a gold band, was reportedly worth a massive $600,000 (£444,682).

Okay, and what about the new one from Harry Styles?

Now we’re onto Harry Styles, who splashed an even larger sum on his soon-to-be wife. According to an expert who spoke to the MailOnline, he blew around $1 million (£740,000).

“Zoe’s ring looks to be a ten-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold,” Chris from The Diamond Bank in Los Angeles said. “It was probably custom-made and costs around $1 million. It is bezel set, which is popular these days.”

Let me whack out my calculator for a moment. According to my calculations, Zoë Kravitz has amassed $1.6 million in engagement rings.

I want to be Zoë Kravitz when I grow up.

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Featured image credit: Startraks Photo/Shutterstock and Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock and @amirmeetsny/TikTok