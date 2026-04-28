Euphoria reveals the surprising reason Cassie’s NSFW wedding dress moment wasn’t edited out

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If you thought Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria would be even slightly toned down, think again. Episode three delivered the full fantasy, including a massive ceremony and an even bigger dress. One detail from the episode has people talking, and it turns out it wasn’t an accident at all.

While filming Cassie and Nate’s first dance, Sydney Sweeney kept running into issues with the gown’s extremely low neckline. In a normal show, that would mean emergency fixes, fashion tape, the whole crisis management routine.

“Sydney kept having nip slips,” costume lead Natasha Newman-Thomas told InStyle. “And I was like, ‘Okay, we’re not going to tape her in. We’re going to embrace it.’ And I was like, We’re going to make custom pasties out of the same hand-beaded fabric and embrace the nip slip because that’s so Cassie.”

She’s right. If there’s any character who would accidentally turn a wardrobe malfunction into part of the look, it’s Cassie.

The dress itself was designed to reflect exactly where her head’s at: Big, dramatic, and just a little bit chaotic. Newman-Thomas explained: “We really wanted her to feel special. And I wanted to make the most beautiful, sexy wedding dress with just the slightest touch of tackiness because it’s Cassie.”

Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft, who created the custom gown, also confirmed the brief was basically: more is more. He described it as “the type of dress where the bride wants all the s**t,” including, “the high slit, the beading, the huge 15-foot train.”

He added: “Best case scenario, I think you’re dressing as a form of self-expression [for your wedding day], but there is a scenario in which you’re dressing as revenge and as a form of trying to outdo everyone.” And, that feels very Cassie-coded. “It was more about doing the most.”

What might look like a wardrobe mishap is actually a fully intentional character choice. Instead of hiding it, the show highlighted it, because Cassie wouldn’t want anything less than maximum attention on her big day. Minimalism was never on the guest list.

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Featured image credit: HBO