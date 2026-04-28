‘I’m determined to seek justice’: Klaudia Glam’s mum’s statement as charge changed to murder

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After influencer Klaudia Glam tragically passed away, her mum has shared a heartwarming tribute ad calling for support in seeking “justice”.

At around 4:30 am on the early hours of the 19th April, Klaudia Glam was involved in an incident outside a busy club in Soho, London. After a car crash, the influencer was left in “life-threatening” condition, alongside security guard Anoosh Chaichy, who sustained life-changing injuries. After a week in the hospital, Klaudia tragically passed away.

Her mum has shared an update via a GoFundMe that was originally set up to raise funds for medical bills. Instead, the funds will now be used for funeral and legal costs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓚𝓵𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓲𝓪 ✨ (@klaudiaglam)

“My precious daughter has gained her wings and is now at peace among the angels. She brought so much love, joy, and light into our lives, and that light will never fade,” she began.

“I want to take a moment to thank everyone for the kindness, love, and support you’ve shown. Your messages, prayers, and donations truly mean the world to me, and I know they would mean everything to her as well.”

The GoFundMe has raised £27.5k in less than a week, more than half of its £50k goal.

“As we navigate this unimaginable loss, I am committed to giving my beautiful angel the farewell she deserves, a service filled with love, dignity, and the grace that reflects who she was. The funds raised will go toward her funeral arrangements, ensuring she is laid to rest in the most meaningful and special way possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓚𝓵𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓲𝓪 ✨ (@klaudiaglam)

She continued: “In addition, I am determined to seek justice for my daughter. Part of the donations will help cover legal fees as I pursue the best possible representation to fight for her and her memory.”

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Gabrielle Carrington, who was originally charged with ” attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving”. The attempted murder charge has now been updated to murder, after Klaudia’s death.

Gabrielle’s next court appearance is set for 19th May.

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Featured image via Instagram