New police update as victim in ‘critical condition’ after Mayfair car crash incident

2 hours ago

After a woman in her 30s was hit by a car in an incident outside a Central London nightclub, the police have shared a crucial update on the condition of three victims.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called to Argyle Street in Soho, London, after a violent incident resulted in multiple injuries. The suspect, who has now been named as Gabrielle Carington, was arrested and charged with “attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink driving”, according to a statement provided by the Met Police this morning.

One of the victims, influencer Klaudia Glam, is now in the hospital in what the police are calling “critical condition”. Another victim, an unnamed man in his 50s, has been left with life-changing injuries. A second woman has been treated for minor injuries.

Klaudia’s close friend has spoken out since the influencer was named, sharing a statement on her Instagram Story.

“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now,” she said. “My f*cking best friend, my sister man.”

Police have appealed for any new information about the night of the incident, or anything else that can help the case.

“The investigation continues, and those with relevant information can upload it to the major incident portal here, or contact police on 101, providing the reference 3374/19APR. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111,” they said.

The Met Police have also acknowledged a video circulating on social media of the alleged incident, which was shared on multiple large Instagram and X gossip forums.

“Since the collision, we have been made aware of extremely graphic footage of the incident circulating online. We are urging the public to refrain from sharing this, out of respect for the victims, and so as not to prejudice criminal proceedings,” the statement ended.

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Featured image via Canva/Instagram