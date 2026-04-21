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Police issue second statement on Ruby Rose’s sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry

‘There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Officials in Victoria, Australia, have issued a second statement on Ruby Rose’s accusation that Katy Perry assaulted her at a nightclub in 2010.

After crashing a prom in 2010, Katy Perry and Ruby Rose attended the Spice Market nightclub, where the alleged assault occurred. Ruby alleged as much in a series of Instagram Threads messages, with Katy’s rep rejecting the story in response.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” Katy’s rep told The Tab. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Amidst the allegations, many people questioned why Ruby reported the assault 16 years later, and whether the statute of limitations would prevent prosecution. The Office of Public Prosecution has now issued a response.

The statute of limitations does not apply Ruby Rose’s claims

Speaking to TMZ, Jacqueline Harris, from Victoria’s Office of Public Prosecution, said that there is no statute of limitations for “serious” crimes in Victoria.

“There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable (serious) crimes in Victoria,” she explained. “The law at the time the alleged offence was committed applies to criminal proceedings and sentencing for historical offences.”

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A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Perry has not been arrested or charged for any crimes, but last week, a police spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Katy Perry and Ruby Rose/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Katy Music Police
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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