Resurfaced quotes see Ruby Rose detail the night Katy Perry allegedly sexually assaulted her

She spoke about it in 2011, nearly 15 years before reporting it to the police

4 hours ago

As police investigate what allegedly occurred between Ruby Rose and Katy Perry in 2010, a 2011 interview has resurfaced online.

Earlier this week, after comments from Katy Perry about Justin Bieber’s Coachella set, Ruby Rose wrote, “Who gives a sh*t what she thinks?” as she detailed historic sexual misconduct allegations. She claimed the Woman’s World singer “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy has refuted the allegations, with her rep telling The Tab: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Ruby did not reveal any other details, besides reporting it to the police, but now people have found an old interview from 2011.

What did Ruby Rose say happened on *that* night?

In 2011, which was a year after the alleged incident at Spice Market nightclub, Ruby penned an essay for the Herald Sun about her decision to quit drinking.

This photo was NOT taken when Ruby Rose and Katy Perry left Spice Market. It was taken in the Melbourne Grand Hyatt — which is where the prom crashing took place — and I can say that for a fact because of that goddamn ugly carpet. You can see the weird “eye” things near Katy’s… pic.twitter.com/m73CLfZVWC — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) April 16, 2026

“I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don’t. I had been off the grog for 30 days – my first attempt at sobriety – and I was out partying with Katy,’ the former Netflix actress penned.

“What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’ Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy’s foot was the answer.”

She said that “nothing horrific happened” as a result of drinking, but quitting was “one of the best decisions of my life.”

Though some outlets have used this interview to discredit Ruby, she already detailed why she chose to keep the alleged assault quiet.

This was Ruby Rose’s literal facebook post the night of the alleged “assault” im ctfu pic.twitter.com/mObnAO0iJG — Evren 🪐 (@itsevren) April 15, 2026

“Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men,” she explained.

“But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

Ruby has since reported it to the police, and they confirmed that an investigation is underway.

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Featured image credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock and Herald Sun/Screenshot