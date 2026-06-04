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Sly Diggler

Escort from Diddy’s s*x tape with 50 Cent’s baby mother comes forward with x-rated revelations

He alleged the size of Diddy’s diddy

Kieran Galpin | News
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This week, a s*x tape from one of Diddy’s freak-off parties emerged online, showing the disgraced rapper with the mother of 50 Cent’s son, Daphne Joy, and an escort called Sly Diggler.

Daphne quickly responded to the leak, issuing a lengthy statement that described how “painful” and “triggering” it was to relieve that moment.

“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web…I almost gave in to this demand and once I didn’t, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet,” she explained.

“The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release. It was the first time I ever fainted in my life. Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge p*rn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it. I know they are probably reading this and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing. Even though years later… It’s come back to haunt me again.”

Her ex, 50 Cent, also reacted, though his response seemed to largely stem from his ongoing feud with Diddy. He argued that she was not the “victim” of the situation, because that was their son, Sire.

Besides Diddy, who is still rotting away in prison, the other man in the video has been identified as a former escort called Sly Diggler.

Who is Sly Diggler?

@220sly

How’d I do?

♬ original sound – Sly Diggler

Sly Diggler is a former escort and p*rnstar with an impressive following online. He’s got 341k followers on Twitter alone, which serves to drive traffic to his OnlyFans. Sly, which is obviously not his real name, also boasts 4k followers on Instagram and a few hundred on TikTok.

Though he was a professional escort at one point, it doesn’t appear he’s still doing that – at least not publicly. Instead, he largely works on OnlyFans whilst doing professional p*rn shoots for major studios like Brazzers, Milfy, Blacked, Reality Kings, and Vixen.

He’s most well-known for being particularly well-endowed, according to Twitter.

He’s been kinda messy about the situation

Following the Diddy s*x tape leaking online, Sly Diggler reacted in the following firm statement: “Honestly I didn’t want that vid leaked out there like that but it’s out of my control now.”

It might have been out of his control, but he’s sure capitalised off of the increased attention to his pages. Besides retweeting old videos, he’s been sharing what other people are saying about the video.

“I’m seeing men on here saying Daphne can’t take d*ck… Did y’all not see how big that d*ck was? Let me see you take it,” one person said in his retweet, with the quote tweet reading, “@slyis220 not for the weak.”

Considering all of the increased traffic to his Twitter, it’s not surprising that he shared pictures of his manhood alongside the caption: “Looking for me?”

Then, the DJ Vlad YouTube channel re-published its interview with Sly from when Diddy’s trial was going on. It in, he alleged the size of the rapper’s penis.

“I would say maybe a couple of inches. Maybe three. I don’t know. Like three inches,” he said. “That’s from what I seen. If you saw the video.”

Trust me, we now have.

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Kieran Galpin | News
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