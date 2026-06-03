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Jay Z beyonce

Diddy’s gross s*x tapes are going viral, but the one with Beyoncé and Jay-Z is not what it seems

It comes after a model spoke out about her video

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Despite Diddy being behind bars, people are once again talking about him after a series of graphic s*x tapes flooded Twitter.

The first was with the mother of 50 Cent’s child, Daphne Joy, which was confirmed to be real when practically all parties involved (besides Diddy himself) issued statements.

But now there are pictures and videos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Diddy, and those are definitely fabricated.

The Beyoncé and Jay-Z tape with Diddy is NOT real

Speculation surrounding Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Diddy has been rife since the disgraced rapper was first arrested. But with the release of a real s*x tape, the allegations came around once again, complete with pictures.

“Images of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at one of P. Diddy’s parties have surfaced,” one viral tweet, which was viewed millions of times, read.

Another claimed: “After Daphne Joy, now it’s Beyoncé. Footage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from one of P Diddy’s parties has surfaced, after all, she was never a good woman.”

But here’s the thing: It’s absolute rubbish.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, literally no reputable organisation, network, or person of note is reporting the pictures as factually accurate. In fact, the only place they are available is on Twitter, which we know has some of the most lax content policies of all social media platforms.

As for the images themselves, they’ve been prattling about the internet ever since Diddy’s trial. Considering they reemerged after the genuine s*x tape, the timing is incredibly off. Also, due to the low-quality nature of the pictures, ChatGPT couldn’t get a good read. It suggested that the quality was a deliberate plot to stop people from finding out it’s fake.

“The image quality is so degraded that many of the details you’d normally use to spot AI generation have been lost,” it said. “The large red arrow and ‘Daily Magazin’ watermark are common features of clickbait reposts, which often recycle old footage, heavily edited images, or misleading content.”

Finally, last year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z filed evidence proving they were not involved with Diddy’s infamous freak-off parties.

“[Jay-Z] wasn’t in Florida at that time to witness this incident — he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event,” their lawyer confirmed. “This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system.”

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Beyoncé Celebrity Music P Diddy Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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