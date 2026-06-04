50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

2 hours ago

50 Cent has shared a shockingly brutal response after a leaked s*x tape involving his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy and Sean “Diddy” Combs went viral.

The rapper, who shares 13-year-old son Sire with Daphne, first reacted on Instagram, then later expanded on his comments during a screening event in New York.

The video, which has gone viral across social media and racked up loads of views, reportedly shows Daphne alongside another man while Diddy is present.

So, what did 50 Cent actually say about the leaked tape?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Shortly after the video began went viral, 50 Cent took to Instagram and wrote, “She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

In another post aimed at Diddy, he added, “Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no p*nis. LOL.”

A few days later, 50 Cent doubled down on his comments while attending a screening event for a documentary about Diddy. Speaking to the audience, he suggested there may be additional recordings beyond the clip currently going viral.

He said, “You just seen the first tape. Man, there’s a lot of tapes out there. That ain’t got nothing to do with none of the parties.”

“What you’re looking at right now is… it feels like it’s special because it’s my son’s mom in the actual tape,” he added.

However, he made it clear that he and Daphne have not been together for many years. He said, “But we haven’t had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care, to be honest with you.”

‘She’s achieving what she’s after’

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The rapper went on to suggest that Daphne was the one person he wished had appeared in his documentary about Diddy. He also repeated his belief that she should not be viewed as a victim in the situation.

50 Cent told the audience, “See there’s…when you think of women, we go empowerment for women. But let’s not forget that there’s some h*es…right? This s**t exists.”

Continuing his opinion, he claimed, “So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that. At the present moment, check out the OnlyFans man, it’s up 85 per cent. It’s up 85 per cent. So she’s achieving what she’s after, trust me.”

Meanwhile, Daphne said the leak has been ‘painful’ and ‘triggering’

Daphne has spoken out about the footage in a lengthy statement which was later deleted. She said the video was filmed without her consent and described seeing it resurface online as both “painful” and “triggering”. She also claimed that she had previously been blackmailed over the recording before it eventually resurfaced years later.

Reflecting on that period of her life, Daphne wrote, “I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship. Seeing myself so lost is excruciating.”

She continued, “I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there. And tell her that wasn’t love and she didn’t need to do this for love.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock and Instagram/Daphne Joy.