First stunt to latest: Bonnie Blue’s content evolution horrifyingly compared, with visual aids

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After hundreds of men, one pregnancy, a fake arrest, a real arrest, and a messy divorce, it feels like we’ve been plagued by Bonnie Blue for decades. In reality, it’s only been three years.

Growing up in a relatively normal way, Bonnie Blue got her x-rated start when she started camming for people online. This obviously evolved, and she joined OnlyFans in 2023, making just £8,000 in her first month. Things really started to boom for Bonnie when she attended Schoolies in Australia, and before long, her “barely legal” persona was born into infamy.

Fast-forwarding just three years, and we’ve really seen everything: Freshers’ Week antics, classroom roleplay sessions, a literal arrest, and too many traumatic stunts to name.

You become desensitised to it eventually, so it might be difficult to remember that Bonnie wasn’t always the “barely legal” hunter of the western hemisphere. Take a gander.

Back in the day, it was more low-key

I'm sure their fathers are really proud of them… pic.twitter.com/ur6EdJImf1 — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 24, 2024

In 2023, back when Bonnie wasn’t booted from Instagram and OnlyFans, much of her content was similar to other OnlyFans performers. Lots of cheeky photoshoots and SFW posing, but nothing to the degree we see daily now.

Around late 2023/early 2024, Bonnie found her niche: P*ssing people off. Though she was doing her Meet and Jeets, sometimes alongside Lily Phillips, the air around the events was lighter. It looked like she was just having a good time, and not harvesting the souls of the nation’s youths.

Things really changed in 2025

In 2025, the world was changed forever: The great OnlyFans stunt war began. It started with Lily Phillips’ 100 men in a day, but then Bonnie said “hold my tripod” as she undertook 1,000. For Bonnie, it clearly marked the beginning of a downward spiral.

Ever since, Bonnie has been on a mission to one-up herself, which is insane when you consider that she made her start sleeping with students.

This video was taken after Bonnie Blue’s very first stunt

In the left picture, video available here with caution, Bonnie discussed her 1,057 men in a day stunt. Looking back, it just doesn’t seem as dirty as some of her more recent exploits. Why? Absolutely no idea; maybe we’re just more familiar with it now. Even the content she put out was wildly different, with the 1,057 men event getting a whole documentary-style video with interviews, good lighting, and carefully selected clips to push out.

On the right, you’ve got Bonnie at her recent golden baby shower. The energy is bleak in comparison.

She was all smiles in 2023

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that Bonnie Blue is now pregnant, so of course she looks totally different in 2026.

That being said, the energy in these two pics is again dissimilar. The one on the left was taken before a university event, and the one on the right was after her “milk me” stunt from earlier this month.

She operates on a quantity-over-quality motto now

In the future, as Bonnie is sleeping with 10,000 Martian brood in zero gravity, I’ll be telling my grandkids how, in my day, Bonnie’s content strategy was quite different.

In 2023, she largely posted on a single Instagram and TikTok account, with her stunts getting a carefully selected package of material. In the case of 1,057 men, it was an hours-long SFW film on YouTube.

But now, she’s got legions of clipping accounts after her own platforms were banned. Simply put, the strategy is to share as many clips as far and wide as possible. Some don’t even make much sense.

It’s truly mad to think that, in comparison, 2023 Bonnie Blue is a saint.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue