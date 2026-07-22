The wild and hideous stories from men who attended Bonnie Blue’s ‘milking’ baby-themed event

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Bonnie Blue just won’t stop, and her latest event was another one focused around loads of men and her unborn baby, which she dubbed her “milk me” challenge. Gross.

The event was at the same London mansion where her infamous 1,000 men in a day stunt was filmed. The event lasted around ten hours from the moment doors opened until the final participant had left, with Bonnie later revealing that 154 people ultimately took part.

Lots of wild x-rated videos were filmed for her subscribers with the men who showed up, and even though she has a baby on the way, Bonnie Blue didn’t hold back for the stunt.

One attendee left a lasting impression on Bonnie

Bonnie shared what she described as one of the day’s more unusual moments, recalling one attendee whose behaviour left a lasting impression.

She said: “One guy whilst I was being taken to Paris, got onto the floor, laid on his back with his mouth open, waiting to collect another guy’s load. After this I treated him to a chair in the corner of the room and let him watch and wait for cleanup duty like a good boy.”

Bonnie then went on to recall the moment in quite graphic detail, which to be honest, I’m not sure anybody wanted. She said the guy was one of 10 in a group, and seemed reserved compared to everyone else, as though he was waiting for something.

“He didn’t seem like he was in a massive rush,” she said. Bonnie explained that she was in between two men, in the Eiffel Tower position. She described seeing the man, who was married by the way, “between another guy’s legs with his mouth open.”

Bonnie quite graphically explained: “So he can collect all the dripping fluids. So his view would have just been of this random guy’s a*s crack, and his mouth was wide open so he’s trying to catch my spit and any other guy’s c*m.”

She added: “As much as it is different, it’s nice to see someone have a fetish, they’re not ashamed of it, and they’ve come to the right place to explore it. So I just think, ‘Who am I to judge?’ It’s not what I’d do, but he’s clearly into it.”

She also described the ‘quickest’ man

What an honour to have, but Bonnie has shared one man was one of her “quickest” encounters yet. He lasted just 12 seconds.

Bonnie said this guy’s visit was over almost as soon as it had begun, and said: “My quickest video was 12 seconds long, I didn’t even have a chance to get it into my mouth before he finished.”

‘You’ve been here before’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

As Bonnie does more and more events, more of the same men start appearing over again. Yes, there are people who have made sleeping with Bonnie Blue a regular thing.

In one clip from the day, despite the man wearing a blue ski mask, Bonnie clearly recognised him. “I’ve seen you before haven’t I, multiple times,” she said to him. “You were in the group last time where someone was trying to c*m and everyone was singing. You weren’t the one singing, were you?” The man wasn’t, and what a lovely image.

They were all ‘gentle’ with her baby bump

Bonnie has said despite the nature of why the men were there, they were all “super gentle” with her bump, and kept things “respectful”. Bonnie admitted that she was left with an aching back by the end of proceedings, but her pregnancy remained at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“I took 154 loads and no my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did,” she said. “Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour whilst others had a six plus hour wait for my holes, I didn’t receive any complaints and the boys were all super gentle with my bump.”

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