Bonnie Blue reveals her due date and the gross events she still has planned before then

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Bonnie Blue has shared her due date, along with some grotesque details of the plans she still has left between now and the big day. Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue revealed she fell pregnant after a “breeding mission” stunt, and since then, has been doing plenty of vile baby related events.

She shocked us all with her viral “golden baby shower”, turning the wholesome event into an excuse to make x-rated content for her subscribers. More recently Bonnie hosted a “milk me” event, which basically included hundreds of men, and her baby bump. It’s been pretty disturbing.

But now, Bonnie Blue has said there is plenty more to come as she fast approaches her due date. She is due in November, and still has plans around a gender reveal, and name reveal.

“I’ll have a gender reveal later on in the year with my fans,” she told US Weekly. And we all know what “with my fans” actually means. Bonnie said she herself has already found out the gender of her baby, and she’s excited to reveal that to everyone else.

She added: “I would like to auction off the baby’s name, I think that would be quite fun. I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.” As she always does, she suggested the content that is still to come is “disgusting”.

Bonnie previously revealed the sheer number of men she has slept with while pregnant, and it looks as though before this chapter is up, her only plan is to add to that number.

“I’m pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said. “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby we’re healthy and rich.”

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