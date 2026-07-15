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Jude Bellingham dating girlfriend

Everyone wants to know who Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend is, so here’s a look at his dating life

He is very private about it

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest footballers in the world right now, but unlike loads of players his age, he doesn’t really put his personal life out there. He’s rarely spoken about relationships publicly, and most of the people he’s been rumoured to be with over the years have stayed just that: Rumours.

So, here’s who Jude Bellingham has actually dated and who his girlfriend is now.

Asantewa Chitty – Rumoured in 2023

@asantewa___

♬ Massive – Drake

In 2023, Jude was linked to British-Ghanaian model Asantewa Chitty. At the time, it was reported that they had been spending time together, but that’s really where the story ended.

Asantewa even released a statement revealing the truth. She wrote, “I can’t believe I’m having to address this after so long but I would like to make clear that the rumours of me being in a relationship with Jude Bellingham are not true.”

She added, “I have never dated Jude. I am now in a happy relationship. I would appreciate it if these rumours come to an end. Thank you.”

Laura Celia Valk – Rumoured in 2024

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A post shared by Laura Celia (@lauraceliav)

Jude was widely linked to was Dutch model Laura Celia Valk. Back in 2024, according to The Sun, that they were dating. Sources claimed that Jude was “completely smitten”. The rumours quickly spread, but neither Jude nor Laura ever confirmed they were together.

Then, in December 2024, Laura appeared to shut the speculation down herself. During an Instagram Q&A, a follower asked if she had a boyfriend, and she replied, “No, I don’t.”

Around the same time, the Daily Mirror, reported that there “doesn’t seem to be an awful lot to” the rumours. According to an anonymous source, the story had simply “grown legs” and there wasn’t much evidence they had ever been a couple.

Azra Mian – Another online rumour

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A post shared by Azra (@azramian)

American TikTok creator Azra Mian has also been linked to Jude over the years. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the rumours circulated online, but there has never been any public evidence that they were together. Neither Jude nor Azra has ever addressed the speculation.

So, who is Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend now?

Jude Bellingham is currently dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro. This is his first publicly established relationship.

Ashlyn is from California and works as an influencer and content creator. She shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content across Instagram and TikTok. She has built a following of nearly one million people.

According to PEOPLE, followers first noticed Jude and Ashlyn interacting on Instagram towards the end of 2024. While neither of them has ever revealed how they met, Cosmopolitan reported that they were thought to have matched on celebrity dating app Raya before they were first linked.

Then, in early 2025, Ashlyn was seen sitting with Jude’s parents during a Real Madrid match, which was the first real sign that the relationship was serious.

Since then, they’ve kept things fairly private, but they’ve also been photographed together several times. Ashlyn has been spotted supporting Jude at Real Madrid matches, attended the Madrid Open with him in April 2026, and was regularly seen cheering him on during England’s 2026 World Cup campaign. After England’s win over Croatia in June, they were pictured sharing a kiss, which is probably the clearest public confirmation of their relationship so far.

Although they don’t post loads about each other or speak openly about their relationship, Ashlyn has continued to support Jude from the stands while they’ve kept the rest of their romance largely out of the public eye.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via ANL/Shutterstock and Instagram.

More on: Celebrity Sport World Cup
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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