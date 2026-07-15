Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS organisational management – Oxford scores lowest

Birmingham leads the Russell Group for organisational management at 87 per cent – while Oxford scores just 73 per cent, the lowest of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026

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Oxford has the lowest organisational management score of any Russell Group university in the National Student Survey 2026, with just 73 per cent of students responding positively to questions about IT, library and subject-specific resources.

The survey, carried out by the Office for Students (OfS), structured the category based on questions on IT, library, and subject specific resources. The unis were then ranked by positivity measure (per cent).

The survey found that Oxford was the lowest ranking in the “All undergraduates” category, with a score of just 73 per cent. This is a score 14 percentage points lower than that of the top ranking institution, the University of Birmingham.

Among the other top Russell Group universities were the University of Liverpool with a positivity measure of 85.9 per cent, the University of Durham with 86.2 per cent, and LSE with 86.8 per cent.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by NSS organisational management score, from highest to lowest, according to the National Student Survey 2026

1. University of Birmingham – 87 per cent

2. London School of Economics – 86.8 per cent

3. University of Warwick – 86.3 per cent

4. University of Durham – 86.2 per cent

5. University of Liverpool – 85.9 per cent

6. Imperial College London – 84.4 per cent

=7. Queen’s University Belfast – 83.5 per cent

=7. University of Southampton – 83.5 per cent

9. University of Exeter – 82.7 per cent

=10. University of York – 82.1 per cent

=10. University of Bristol – 82.1 per cent

12. University of Sheffield – 82 per cent

13. University of Leeds – 81.5 per cent

14. Newcastle University – 81.4 per cent

15. University of Nottingham – 81.1 per cent

16. University of Manchester – 80.6 per cent

17. Queen Mary University of London – 80.4 per cent

18. University College London – 78.9 per cent

19. University of Cambridge – 77.4 per cent

=20. University of Glasgow – 76.9 per cent

=20. Cardiff University – 76.9 per cent

22. University of Edinburgh – 76.2 per cent

23. King’s College London – 75.9 per cent

24. University of Oxford – 73 per cent

The University of Oxford was contacted for comment.

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