Lola and Sean name the three Love Island 2026 couples who are having s*x in the villa

5 hours ago

Dumped Islanders have been dishing all about the taboo topic that is s*x in the Love Island 2026 villa. We’ve seen a lot of moving sheets in the night-time shots during the show, and now we know more about what is really going on.

Lola and Fitzy have just been dumped from the show, and went straight onto the interview and podcast circuit. Speaking to The Sun they held nothing back, and dished exactly who is getting down to it while the cameras are right there.

They revealed there is a secret code in the villa that the Islanders are using, to discuss when they’ve gone all the way. There have been similar things on the show before, such as when Islanders spoke of “graduating” or used sports terms to indicate sleeping together.

This year, the Islanders have been telling each other when they’ve “pitched tents” meaning they’ve had s*x in their couples. Lola and Fitz said they didn’t have s*x on the show, but listed three couples who have.

Kavan and Jasmine, Finley and Ellie, and Lorenzo and Julia have apparently “pitched tents” in the villa. “People have been saying Lorenzo is saying he’s pitching the tent – like everyone jokes about pitching tents,” Fitzy said. It was then hinted that Tommy and Yasmin would be “pitching a tent soon”.

Lola didn’t seem so sure, as she added: “But I don’t think anything’s really happened. as far as I’m I’ve not heard anything actually.”

It’s not just Lola and Sean who have spoken about this. When Charleen was dumped, she revealed in an interview that she and Kavan had lots of deep, secret chats that didn’t make it to air. She hinted she felt lead on by Kavan, and said she had “no idea” things were so serious between him and Jasmine.

Charleen claimed she found out Jasmine and Kavan had taken their relationship to the next level and “were not just sleeping in bed”. That was when she realised things weren’t all they seemed, and wouldn’t work between them.

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