Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS overall positivity – Birmingham tops, Edinburgh lowest

Imperial College London jumped from 82.4 to 86.7 per cent in one year – while Edinburgh scored lowest of any Russell Group university at 79.4 per cent in the National Student Survey 2026

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The University of Birmingham has topped the Russell Group for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2026, while Edinburgh scored the lowest of any Russell Group university at 79.4 per cent.

The results were released on 8th July. According to Times Higher Education‘s analysis of the NSS results, all UK universities saw a rise in positivity scores from final year students in all aspects, including teaching and free speech. Responses were even stronger for organisation and management, which was previously an area for improvement according to the Office for Students.

More than 360,000 students took part in this year’s survey, in which they are given 26 questions to respond to. THE’s analysis looks at universities across the UK, with a small number of institutions removed due to a low response rate.

The University of Birmingham ranked highest among Russell Group universities with a score of 87.2 per cent. The strongest university overall was Birmingham Newman University, scoring 92.1 per cent.

University of Sheffield, ranked first among Russell Group last year, ranked third this year with a minor decrease from 86.7 per cent to 86.6 per cent. Imperial College London, this year ranked second, rose from 82.4 per cent to 86.7 per cent, with responses to assessment and feedback improving by 7.3 percentage points.

Here is the full ranking of Russell Group universities based on student satisfaction, according to the National Student Survey 2026.

1. University of Birmingham – 87.2 per cent

2. Imperial College London – 86.7 per cent

3. University of Sheffield – 86.6 per cent

4. University of Warwick – 86.4 per cent

5. University of Durham – 86.3 per cent

6. London School of Economics – 85.8 per cent

7. University of Liverpool – 85.1 per cent

8. University of Southampton – 84.1 per cent

9. University of Bristol – 83.9 per cent

10. University of Cambridge – 83.6 per cent

11. Queen Mary University of London – 83.6 per cent

12. University of Leeds – 83.4 per cent

13. University of Nottingham – 83.3 per cent

14. University of Oxford – 83.2 per cent

15. Queen’s University of Belfast – 83.2 per cent

16. University of Exeter – 83.1 per cent

17. University of York – 82.6 per cent

18. University College London – 82.5 per cent

19. Cardiff University – 82.4 per cent

20. Newcastle University – 82.4 per cent

21. University of Manchester – 81.6 per cent

22. University of Glasgow – 81.5 per cent

23. King’s College London – 81.3 per cent

24. University of Edinburgh – 79.4 per cent

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