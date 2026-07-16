Old social media posts from Siders family surface as they’re charged in child endangerment case

4 hours ago

Old social media posts from the Siders family have surfaced, following their arrests over 16 counts of child endangerment.

Elizabeth Siders is the mother of 16 children, who were found and rescued from a home in Ohio earlier this month. She and her husband Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, have been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty, and Elizabeth’s attorney has requested she be released.

The children, aged between one and 18, were found and rescued, after living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions. It’s been alleged the children had been living at the home for four years, and conditions have been likened to that of how “feral animals” live.

While all of this has been going on, people have dug up old social media posts made by Siders family members. One was a message Elizabeth shared on Gary Jr’s profile, about people sharing photos of her.

On his account, she said: “This is elizabeth i dont want any one putting pictures of me on Facebook every one if you have any pictures of me on here please take them off here !” Her partner Gary liked the status update.

Gary is listed as married on his profile, and has his mother Christine’s profile under “family members”. Christine’s profile is very empty, and has just a photo of herself and Gary Sr from 10 years ago, and another photo of herself and Gary, holding a baby.

A photo of Elizabeth when she was younger has also been doing the rounds, and it’s from a Facebook post made by her mother. The picture, shared on Facebook in August 2020, shows the mother smiling, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She looks completely different to the mugshot taken upon her arrest.

“Happy Birthday to my daughter Elizabeth it hard to believe. My youngest is 28 today love you, mom and dad,” her mom wrote in the post.

The criminal case against the Siders family members is set to begin, and will be heard by a grand jury after all four waived their preliminary hearings. This has allowed the case to move directly toward a possible grand jury indictment.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Southern Ohio Regional Jail and Facebook.