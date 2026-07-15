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Tiny room recreated in simulation shows ‘deplorable’ conditions for 16 children in Ohio home

‘It breaks my heart that someone had to endure this’

Hayley Soen | News
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A recreation of the tiny room 16 children allegedly lived in at a home in Ohio has been made, to illustrate what those conditions would be like. This month, 16 children were found and rescued from a home in Ohio, living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions.

The children allegedly lived in a 12ft by 12ft room, and were kept there for four years. “We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there,” Attorney General Andy Wilson said at the time. “It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America. Pure evil.”

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain added: “Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children. Just a disgusting scene.” First responders described horrid smells, and seeing bugs everywhere.

The mother of the children is a woman named Elizabeth Siders, who is married to a man called Gary Siders Jr. They, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, have been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

A recreation of the room in the Ohio home has been made

Now, local news site WSYX has recreated the room, to show what the alleged living conditions would have been like. It first made an AI image of 16 children in a room that size, before using real life people to show it more thoroughly.

The news package explained that, in the real life recreation, adults were used as a safety measure. “The group was inside for just a few minutes before the walls started to close in,” it was reported.

“When I first walked into the room, the room seemed so much larger as we continued to stand in the room it was difficult to move around,” volunteer Holly Beardsley said. “I cannot imagine, I cannot imagine what they went through. It breaks my heart that someone had to endure this.”

Ohio home recreation

via WSYX

Another volunteer, Hannah O’Riordan, said: “It got stuffy, it got crowded. We didn’t know what to do with our arms, we were trying to be in the space and think about what to do and say.” She called the overall experience “upsetting”.

She added: “It’s really upsetting, to think this is all they know. I couldn’t imagine, I am sorry, I couldn’t imagine, I know that’s all they know, there’s such a pureness with kids, they adapt in the environment they are in. I am sure they made the best of it, from what their perspective was, it’s unimaginable, it’s inhumane.”

Watch the full video here:

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Hayley Soen | News
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