19 Russell Group universities join £182m defence alliance – Cambridge, Imperial and LSE absent

The alliance will give students access to careers in cyber security, AI and robotics – here are all 35 universities that joined and the five Russell Group institutions that didn’t

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19 Russell Group universities have joined a new £182m Defence Universities Alliance but Cambridge, Imperial and LSE are absent from the founding members list.

A total of 35 UK universities are part of a new Defence Universities Alliance (DUA), which aims to support the UK’s future defence capabilities. The DUA was launched yesterday by Defence Minister Luke Pollard MP at the University of Manchester.

The DUA is part of the government’s £182m defence investment to develop vital research, defence-related skills, and expand opportunities. Students will notably be given access to defence careers in areas such as cyber security, robotics and AI.

The founding members of the DUA were chosen from almost 100 applicants to bring together defence and academia. Out of the 35 universities listed, five of the 24 Russell Group universities are absent.

The five Russell Group universities not included in the founding members are Cambridge, Imperial College London, LSE, the University of Southampton and the University of Leeds.

Professor Duncan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester, said: “The Defence Universities Alliance will deliver a more strategic approach to the contribution higher education makes. By working more closely together, we will better align with government and industry and create more opportunities for researchers and students.”

Here is the complete list of 35 universities joining the DUA.

1. Durham University

2. Newcastle University

3. Northumbria University

4. Lancaster University

5. University of Cumbria

6. University of Lancashire

7. University of Liverpool

8. University of Manchester

9. University of Huddersfield

10. University of Sheffield

11. University of York

12. Loughborough University

13. University of Lincoln

14. University of Nottingham

15. Aston University

16. University of Birmingham

17. University of Warwick

18. King’s College London

19. Kingston University

20. Queen Mary University of London

21. University College London

22. University of Oxford

23. University of Portsmouth

24. University of Surrey

25. University of Bath

26. University of Bristol

27. University of Exeter

28. University of Plymouth

29. University of Edinburgh

30. University of Glasgow

31. University of Strathclyde

32. Cardiff University

33. Swansea University

34. Queen’s University Belfast

35. Cranfield University

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