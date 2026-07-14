19 Russell Group universities join £182m defence alliance – Cambridge, Imperial and LSE absent
The alliance will give students access to careers in cyber security, AI and robotics – here are all 35 universities that joined and the five Russell Group institutions that didn’t
19 Russell Group universities have joined a new £182m Defence Universities Alliance but Cambridge, Imperial and LSE are absent from the founding members list.
A total of 35 UK universities are part of a new Defence Universities Alliance (DUA), which aims to support the UK’s future defence capabilities. The DUA was launched yesterday by Defence Minister Luke Pollard MP at the University of Manchester.
The DUA is part of the government’s £182m defence investment to develop vital research, defence-related skills, and expand opportunities. Students will notably be given access to defence careers in areas such as cyber security, robotics and AI.
The founding members of the DUA were chosen from almost 100 applicants to bring together defence and academia. Out of the 35 universities listed, five of the 24 Russell Group universities are absent.
The five Russell Group universities not included in the founding members are Cambridge, Imperial College London, LSE, the University of Southampton and the University of Leeds.
Professor Duncan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester, said: “The Defence Universities Alliance will deliver a more strategic approach to the contribution higher education makes. By working more closely together, we will better align with government and industry and create more opportunities for researchers and students.”
Here is the complete list of 35 universities joining the DUA.
1. Durham University
2. Newcastle University
3. Northumbria University
4. Lancaster University
5. University of Cumbria
6. University of Lancashire
7. University of Liverpool
8. University of Manchester
9. University of Huddersfield
10. University of Sheffield
11. University of York
12. Loughborough University
13. University of Lincoln
14. University of Nottingham
15. Aston University
16. University of Birmingham
17. University of Warwick
18. King’s College London
19. Kingston University
20. Queen Mary University of London
21. University College London
22. University of Oxford
23. University of Portsmouth
24. University of Surrey
25. University of Bath
26. University of Bristol
27. University of Exeter
28. University of Plymouth
29. University of Edinburgh
30. University of Glasgow
31. University of Strathclyde
32. Cardiff University
33. Swansea University
34. Queen’s University Belfast
35. Cranfield University
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