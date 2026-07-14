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£225 to £2,285: The most expensive outfits the Love Island 2026 girlies have worn, ranked

One of Martha’s dresses was Saint Laurent

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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We’re getting to the end of Love Island 2026 now, and the girlies have worn some insanely expensive outfits. Alongside a lot of White Fox, Shein and PrettyLittleThing, there have been designer handbags and eye-watering dresses, so here are all the priciest outfits ranked.

Martha’s unique pink butterfly dress – £225

Credit: ITV

During one of the recouplings, Martha wore a butterfly dress from Revolve that costs £225. It’s such a unique piece, and looks insane on her.

Ellie’s pink glittery Rat & Boa halter dress – £295

Credit: ITV

Rat & Boa has been worn by quite a few of the girlies, but the most expensive one is Ellie’s stunning pink glittery Verona maxi dress with a halter neck that’s still on sale for £295.

Ellie’s stunning black tulle gown – £340

Credit: ITV

Ellie’s gorgeous black Movie Night tulle gown was from the brand For Love & Lemons and cost a steep £340.

Lola’s Self Portrait dress – £430

Credit: ITV

Also on Movie Night, Lola wore a black mesh Self Portrait dress with a feather trim that’s worth a huge £430.

Ellie’s denim Diesel co-ord – £675

Credit: ITV

Ellie was spotted wearing a denim co-ord from Diesel that costs £335 for the strappy top and £340 for the skirt. That’s £675 for the full outfit!

Jasmine’s insane Prada flame heels – £830

Jasmine was seen rocking a pair of iconic hot pink neon heels with a flame at the back, which are actually Prada and will set you back a staggering £830. A pure fashion icon.

Angelista’s silver embellished dress – £843

Credit: ITV

Angelista wore an insane silver-embellished dress from the luxury haute couture fashion brand Albina Dyla. The exact one isn’t online anymore, but a very similar one retails for £842.

Ellie’s Prada basket bag – £2,150

Credit: ITV

Remember when everyone was ripping into Ellie for carrying a bag around the villa? Well, that was actually the limited-edition Prada Garden Flowers Straw Tote, which costs an eye-watering £2,150.

Martha’s Saint Laurent mini dress – £2,285

Credit: ITV

And the most expensive item this year goes to Martha, who wore a £2,285 purple ruched mini dress from Saint Laurent on Movie Night. Wow!

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Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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