Omg! Millie Court is apparently dating someone new, and he’s a reality TV star as well

2 hours ago

Millie Court is rumoured to be dating someone new following her split from fellow Love Island All Star Zac Woodworth, and he’s a familiar face.

Millie and Zac split in May, just a couple of months after Love Island All Stars. “Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends,” she said at the time.

“BUT we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it’s been a whirlwind and I’ve loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support.”

However now, it looks as though she’s moved on. Millie has been spotted with a Made in Chelsea star, and there’s potentially a nice little soft launch on Instagram.

This weekend, Millie was seen with fellow Islander Helena and Sam Thompson at The Padel Yard in Wandsworth, watching the World Cup. And who else was there? Harvey Armstrong from Made in Chelsea. It’s a rogue group of TV friends, but apparently Helena has brought Millie into it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

An insider told The Sun: “Helena, who has known George and Piers Morgan son’s Spencer well before going into the villa, introduced Millie into Harvey’s friendship group.

“She lives in the nearby area with her best friend Chloe Burrows and is often spotted drinking in the ‘Sloaney Pony’ pub in Parson’s Green. It’s early days but Millie and Harvey are very much each other’s type on paper.”

There were some photos from the event posted on Instagram, and you have to admit, Millie and Harvey are looking at each other with some intent. I can’t lie, I’m here for it. “All round a great day,” Millie captioned the pictures. In the roundup there are a couple of photos of her with Harvey.

Watch this space!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @milliegracecourt.