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Oh no! Love Island’s Millie announces she and Zac have split in devastating statement

‘We’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Love Island’s Millie has just announced that she and Zac have officially broken up after weeks of rumours in a devastating statement shared on her Snapchat story.

The pair were head over heels for each other after meeting on All Stars at the start of the year, but it looks like the long distance got too much for them.

“Hey gang x.  Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends,” she wrote.

“BUT we have had the best time travelling together since the show, it’s been a whirlwind and I’ve loved every minute x tysm for all your love and support.”

Millie lives in London, while Zac is from Arizona, and by the sounds of it, neither of them wanted to give up their lives and move halfway across the world.

Credit: Snapchat

People have been speculating they’d split for weeks now because they haven’t seen each other since late April, when Millie spent three weeks visiting Zac’s hometown after Coachella.

It all seems a bit sudden and confusing though, because Zac said they are due to see each other again in two weeks in a recent Q&A, and they’ve publicly spoken about loads of future plans together.

“I don’t buy it, they have so many things coming up together. Photoshoot photos, Millie’s sis’ wedding in Greece and not to mention they said they made a brand collaboration,” someone said.

Another person wrote: “Why do I think they are fooling us tho they have a whole photoshoot of photos coming out supposedly and they have Greece together plus they mentioned a collab of their brands together.”

I was rooting for these two!

For all the latest reality TV news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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