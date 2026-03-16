Love Island’s Millie shares full love letter Zac wrote to her while apart and I’m crying

4 hours ago

Millie and Zac are hands down the cutest couple to come out of Love Island All Stars 2025, because she’s just posted a picture of a full-on love letter he wrote her while they were apart on Instagram.

After leaving the villa at the end of February, they both jetted to London together, and his parents even came over to the UK to see him. But he flew back home to America at the start of March to see the rest of his friends and family.

They’ve just reunited again after 10 days apart, and the letter he wrote to her while he was away has just restored everyone’s faith in men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

“Hey Millie Grace. First of all, I just want to say that I miss you loads. I’m currently on a plane home and separation anxiety is already going crazy,” he wrote to her.

“It’s so weird to be leaving you right now. We’ve had over a month straight of each other 24/7, and even tho I’m thousands of miles away from you right now, I never felt closer to you.” He’s so sweet!

Zac continued: “The last few weeks have been nothing less than perfect, every new experience with you, is something I’ll remember and hold on to forever.

“You have no idea how excited I am to travel the world together, and all starts in T-10 days from now, when I’m writing this. Just remember that the absence of each other right now sucks, but it’s going to make being together again so damn good.”

He signed off the letter: “I’ll see you soon MG, Your American boy.”

Everyone is going crazy about the letter in the comments, with one person writing: “That letter might have restored my faith in love.”

“The letter though – my heart just exploded,” someone else said.

Millie and Zac are now jetting off to travel around America together, and they’ll no doubt be documenting the whole thing on TikTok. I can’t wait! These two have to last.

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Featured image credit: Instagram