Love Island’s Samie and Ciaran both post petty little digs at one another after their split

4 hours ago

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran have both started posting little digs at one another, following the news of their split. The couple have ended things just three weeks after they won the show together, making theirs the fastest split from any Love Island winners in history.

Apparently since Love Island, Samie and Ciaran have decided there’s nothing romantic between them, and they’re just friends instead. A source told The Sun: “Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically.

“They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line.”

Now, it looks as though they’re both posting subtle little hints of their split on socials. Let’s start with Ciaran, who was out with fellow Islander Scott recently. Over the weekend, Ciaran and Scott were out playing padel in Wales.

In a video sharing about their day, Scott said: “We swapped partners… For padel by the way, not relationships.” Then, a friend off-camera said “there’s only one relationship” to swap. Ciaran then started to laugh. “Moving on swiftly,” he joked.

When people started to point out this looked like Ciaran confirming the split news, Scott deleted the video. Hmmm.

But, Ciaran’s not the only one. Samie too seems to be posting pointed things in the wake of the news. Right now, Samie is on a press trip in New York. On her story, she shared a picture of a t-shirt which read: “Enforce male curfews”.

As well as this, Samie joked she “might move to NY”, which is miles apart from when she and Ciaran were discussing a move to Wales whilst in the villa.

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