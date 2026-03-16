Samie and Ciaran ended after three weeks, so is this the fastest Love Island winners’ split ever?

8 hours ago

Love Island All Stars winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies have reportedly split just three weeks after they took home the £50k prize fund. The pair won the third series of All Stars last month, after receiving over a third of the public vote.

Apparently Samie and Ciaran have decided there’s nothing romantic between them, and they’re just friends instead. A source told The Sun: “Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically.

“They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line.”

Now it’s over, people are saying they are the least deserving Love Island winners of all time. People have quickly began to wonder if this is the shortest amount of time a set of winners have managed to last in history. “Is this the fastest Love Island winners’ split in history lmao? Good job, voters! Y’all did your big one,” one person on Twitter said.

Is this the fastest Love Island winners split in history lmao? Good job, voters! Y’all did your big one. #LoveIslandAllStars https://t.co/2YuDEmfLtC — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) March 15, 2026

So, is it?

Do Samie and Ciaran now hold the record for the fastest Love Island winners’ split of all time?

They do hold the record! Three weeks is the fastest split from Love Island winners of all time. That being said, there have been some couples who have been close. Samie and Ciaran aren’t the only couple to have managed just a matter of weeks.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley were the first ever Love Island winners, back in 2015. Jessica and Max split just six weeks after they left the villa. To be precise, they lasted an entire 40 days after the date of the Love Island 2015 final.

Love Island 2019 winners Amber and Greg split up just five weeks after the show finished. Amber was reportedly left “devastated” after Greg dumped her by text. Greg has since denied that the whole split was over text, so god knows who to believe.

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