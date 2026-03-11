The Tab
Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Hayley Soen

There are rumours swirling that a certain Love Island All Stars 2026 cast member has already got back with their ex. And not just any ex, the fellow Islander they left the show with the first time they were in the villa. Messy.

Shaq was an OG Islander on All Stars this year, and for the longest time, his ex Tanya was a rumoured bombshell. Shaq was then dumped, so apparently Tanya was sent home by Love Island production, as she was no longer needed to bombshell.

Shaq and Tanya were finalists on the winter version of Love Island in 2023. They split up the next year. Not much was said about their breakup at the time, but then when he was in the All Stars villa, Shaq said he got a lap dance from a girl whilst on a boys’ holiday.

However, now, people think they’ve got back together. This would be a whole 18 months on from their initial breakup. The rumours have started because fellow All Stars Islander Samie Elishi has shared a picture of them, looking very cosy together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Samie shared a bunch of photos from a celebration with her friends and family. Photo 15 in the slide show is her, Shaq and Tanya all sharing shots together. Shaq and Tanya were previously quite bitter over their split, so you’d imagine if they’d both attended the event purely for Samie, they’d have tried to stay apart.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed that they seem very happy together once again. “Is that Tanya and Shaq doing shots together,” one person said. Another added: “Omg Shaq and Tanya”. A third said: “Slide 15 healed something in me.”

Guys, are we back?!

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

