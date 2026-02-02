The Tab
Two huge Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells have been brutally dropped by ITV

They were already in South Africa ready

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Two bombshells who were ready to hit the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa any day soon have been dramatically dropped by ITV. In the last couple of weeks there have been loads of rumoured bombshells, and some had already flown out to South Africa. But now, some have been sent all the way back to the UK.

In the last few days it’s been reported two Islanders who were set up and ready to go have been told they will no longer make their entrances. One is a huge former villain, and the other an ex partner of an OG Islander.

It was previously said Harrison Solomon from Love Island 2025 was in South Africa and waiting to get his entrance date, and so was Tanya Manhenga – Shaq’s ex. Harrison has been ditched, and now Shaq has been dumped, producers aren’t after Tanya, either.

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells

via ITV

It had been said Tanya was waiting in a holding villa, ready to shock her ex Shaq. Now he’s been dumped, she’s already been sent home.

Regarding Harrison, a source previously told The Sun: “He’s on the plane right now and will be making an explosive return to the villa in the next few days. Fans might be divided by his return but there’s no question he makes good TV and girls LOVE him!”

He was then spotted hanging around South Africa. But now, the publication has said ITV has pulled the plug on his appearance. The Sun noted he’s been posting about the show on socials since touching down in South Africa, which is against the show’s rules.

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells

via ITV

If he was a bombshell, he would have had his phone taken off him, so wouldn’t be able to do this. So, it could have all just been rumour after all.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

