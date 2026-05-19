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Police call for information after Lancaster University student reported missing

The 23-year-old was last seen in the early hours of Monday 11th May in his house on Dale Street

Emma Netscher | News
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Henry Shields, a Lancaster University student, has been reported missing.

He was last seen in the early hours of Monday 11th May by his flatmate, in their house on Dale Street.

The third year chemistry student has not been seen or heard from by friends or family since, and was reported missing on Monday 18th May

Lancaster Area Police has posted on Facebook encouraging anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

23-year-old Henry Shields

In the post, Henry is described as being white, 5ft 1o and having light brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and potentially a beige or brown jacket.

The police have encouraged anyone with information to call 110 quoting log 1160 of May 18th, and for anyone with immediate sightings to call 999.

Henry’s college at Lancaster University, Bowland college, posted a call-out asking for anyone with information or footage that could help in the investigation to ring Lancashire police quoting “Henry Shields of Lancaster.”

The college expressed it is “very concerned” for Henry, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and we urge anyone with information to please contact the police in aid of his safe return”.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Lancaster students can access 24/7 Mental Health and Wellbeing support  by calling +44 (0)800 283766 or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Emma Netscher | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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