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Leaked email confirms Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad has been suspended from job after The Crash

His workplace is investigating ‘poor judgement’ showed in the doc

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The dad of Mackenzie Shirilla has been placed on leave from his job following the release of true crime film The Crash on Netflix. The film tells the story of how his daughter was found guilty of murder after she drove a car into a wall, killing the other two passengers.

Parents Steve and Natalie Shirilla took part in the Netflix doc, and gave interviews about how what happened impacted their family.

In 2022, when Mackenzie Shirilla was 17, she was involved in a car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend. Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she would spend the rest of her life in prison.

People have called out Mackenzie’s parents for how they came across in the Netflix show. They have said they didn’t show any remorse for what their daughter did, and questioned Steve Shirilla for saying he didn’t mind that his daughter did weed.

Steve Shirilla, the dad of Mackenzie Shirilla

via Netflix

Steve Shirilla works in Cleveland, as an art and digital media teacher. Local news site Cleveland 19 has confirmed he has been placed on administrative leave since the doc aired. According to the publication, an email has been sent around to parents confirming the school is investigating “poor judgement” from one of its teachers.

In full, the email said: “We are investigating allegations made on social media that one of our teachers has demonstrated poor judgement. Upon learning of the allegation the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

“We want every parent and family to know that the safety, wellbeing, and trust of our students remain among our highest priorities. We take all student concerns seriously and are committed to responding promptly and responsibly whenever concerns are brought forward.

“While we are limited in what we can share during an active personnel investigation, please know that we are reviewing the matter and will provide additional communication as appropriate. We appreciate your continued support of the Mary Queen of Peace School community.”

Steve Shirilla has confirmed he has been placed on leave, and told local news he is upset with the documentary, and blamed its editing. He added that he still believes his daughter Mackenzie is innocent.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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