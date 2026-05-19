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‘Stretched thin’: Tragic update on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship after public fight

Rocky’s ‘flirty personality’ is apparently causing issues

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly in a rough patch after their public fight at the Met Gala, according to an insider close to the couple.

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for the past six years and have two children together. Their relationship was a long time coming, as the two have been friends since 2012.

But apparently, things have gotten a little shaky because of Rocky’s alleged “flirty” behaviour.

“Rocky has always been a shameless flirt. The guy can’t seem to help himself, and Rihanna is normally OK with turning a blind eye and taking it in her stride. But he went way overboard this time,” an insider told Heatworld.

Videos of the couple having a serious conversation at the Met Gala went viral a couple of weeks ago. People theorised that it was because A$AP was seen chatting to other women at the event, but this is unconfirmed. However, the insider claims the experience was “degrading” for Rihanna.

“It was embarrassing and degrading for her to see him cosying up with other girls in front of her at the Met Gala of all places. Now, a lot of their friends are saying it’s a sign of bigger problems,” they said.

They continued: “It’s no secret they’ve been stretched thin with the kids, and they’re both exhausted because of that. But Rocky’s behaviour isn’t helping things, and Ri’s friends are saying she’s done the right thing by calling him out and putting him in the doghouse.  The last thing Rihanna wants is for the world to see her as some doormat whose man is flirting with other women.”

But don’t get too stressed out. Apparently, this is only a bump in the road in the grand scheme of things, and the two are working through their relationship issues.

“When it comes to her and Rocky, there has always been drama. He loves her, no one is doubting that, but he’s not the kind of guy you can keep on a leash. To some extent, that’s a part of the attraction for Rihanna – she has never liked guys who are too easy, and Rocky keeps her on her toes. But there’s a fine line between keeping things interesting and being disrespectful,” they added.

“At the end of the day, no one is expecting them to break up over this, but it is being seen as proof that their relationship is nowhere near as perfect as they like to pretend.”

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Featured image via Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Met Gala Rihanna
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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