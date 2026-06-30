The hideous s*x act Lily Phillips won’t stop doing, despite it getting her the most hate

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Lily Phillips is known for one thing: Her content that splits opinions. It’s her whole brand, and she’s made heaps of money from it. And there is one particularly controversial act it would seem Lily Phillips will never stop doing. The so-called “money shot”.

After loads of her hideous and full-frontal challenges, Lily Phillips will share a “before and after” shot. Most recently, with fellow creator Girthmasterr. These pictures usually show her looking drop-dead stunning before, and then, I don’t think she’d mind me saying, slightly dishevelled after.

The videos and pictures are meant to serve as some sort of advert for her subscriber content, as we know exactly what happened in-between the before and after. Lily is usually seen covered in *liquid* with sticky hair, blood-shot eyes, and her clothing is usually half off.

And every time she posts a picture like this, she gets met with backlash. Now, a piece in the Metro has broken this down. According to the publication, sex-positive ethical p*rn site Sssh.com, which has a 76 per cent female viewership, revealed facial content was the second most hated s*x act on the site.

Women have called the kink “degrading” and “overly performative”. Lily recently shared one of these pictures alongside her boyfriend, which was met with lots of confusion in the comments section. “What the hell is wrong with the world,” one person said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Sex and relationship coach Courtney Boyer spoke to Metro about the gross trend Lily Phillips is starting, and said she believes many women dislike facials because of what they represent.

“For decades we’ve been sold a version of s*x where the man’s pleasure is the climax of the story, and the woman’s body becomes the stage on which it is performed,” she said. “It can feel like s*x shifts from something being shared to something being done to them. Plenty of people enjoy it, but if it isn’t rooted in mutual desire, it can leave women feeling more like an object than a participant.”

But Lily won’t stop. The “before and after” shots have almost become her signature. She recently posted a number of clips showing how much of a toll her stunts have on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

It started with a traumatising look before and after her huge 1,113 men in a day challenge. Then, she did another following a stunt with some truck drivers, then one with Annie Knight after they joined forces. More recently, Lily posted selection of pictures and videos that were all the more horrific.

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