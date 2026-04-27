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Lily Phillips shares the one boundary her new boyfriend has for her x-rated stunts

Sam has said there’s one thing she’s not allowed to do

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Lily Phillips has shared the one boundary she and her new boyfriend have in place, to make their relationship work whilst she continues with her x-rated huge stunts and challenges.

Last month, I think we were all collectively quite shook to find out Lily had a man in her life. Most likely because it’s difficult to picture how that would fit around sleeping with 100 men in a day. It’s a fair thought.

Speaking to The Tab, Lily confirmed there is someone special in her life now. “I share lots of my life online, and since arriving in Australia, I’ve met some special people that are becoming a big part of my life. I won’t share more yet, but I’m very very happy and excited for what’s to come,” she said.

Sam is friends with Australian OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, and her fiancé, Henry. Lily and Annie have become very close friends, and that’s how she went on to meet Sam. Last year, Lily did a collab with Annie which they called their “s*x university”. So, Sam and his friendship group are no strangers to the OF industry.

Lily Phillips with her boyfriend

via Instagram

Sam has one rule and boundary for Lily in her stunts

Lily has now spoken about making the relationship work. “He’s the most understanding, caring, thoughtful person ever – he’s more on the sensitive side,” Lily said of her new man. “I’m not someone who would go for toxic masculinity because I don’t think we’d gel well with my job anyway.

“He knew Annie before he knew me, so he understands the adult industry. He just cares if I’m safe and happy.” She explained his one boundary for continuing with her work is that Lily is not allowed to kiss other men.

“I don’t mind,” Lily said. “I’m the type of person who finds kissing quite intimate, so I’m happy to save that for my relationship. Otherwise it’s just my job – I go to work and then I come home to him.”

Sam is apparently so comfortable with Lily’s work, that when she returned from a recent g*ngb*ng, he’d left her a box of chocolates on her bed with a card which read: “I’m so proud of you for working so hard.” Now that really is love.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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