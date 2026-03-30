The Tab

The challenges are over? Lily Phillips has a new boyfriend and yes, he’s mega fit

She’s in her lover girl era

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Queen of the viral stunts and challenges, Lily Phillips appears to have a new boyfriend. Not the update on her personal life I was expecting, but here we are.

It looks as though Lily is going to have to now join the world of OnlyFans creators who make their content whilst in relationships, as she’s debuted the new man on her Instagram.

She has shared a few things on Instagram, starting with a soft launch. It showed the back of a guy walking towards the beach in Australia, holding her shoes. Then Lily went full hard launch, with a photo of herself and her man cuddling up together, with the heart hands emoji.

via Instagram

Speaking to The Tab, Lily confirmed there is someone special in her life now. “I share lots of my life online, and since arriving in Australia, I’ve met some special people that are becoming a big part of my life. I won’t share more yet, but I’m very very happy and excited for what’s to come,” she said.

Lily Phillips boyfriend

via Instagram

The Tab has done some digging, and found the guy is called Sam, and he too has been sharing loved up photos with her. He is friends with Australian OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, and her fiancé, Henry.

“She’s a keeper,” one person said under a photo Sam shared with Lily. Henry added Lily had “stolen my man”.

Lily Phillips boyfriend

via Instagram

Last year, Lily did a collab with Annie which they called their “s*x university”. What modules did they have in their classes you might ask? Try: “How to give a bl*wj*b, how to put on a condom, how to eat p*ssy, how to ride and how to g*ngb*ng (safely)”. All the usual!

Annie’s fiancé Henry has previously spoken out about what it’s like to be in a relationship with someone who does huge viral s*x stunts for a living. He said her work doesn’t bother him at all. He said it’s just a job, and is in fact a very “professional operation”. Maybe he’ll be giving out advice to Lily’s new man, Sam?

Either way, it looks as though we have a new power couple!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Lily Phillips OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Lily Phillips joins mile high club on plane

Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Um, ABC News got hacked and the hacker posted x-rated Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips pictures

Drake

OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

Latest

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it

From late meet ups to no-shows: KCL students share their worst group project experiences

Ailsa Nuttall

The only outcomes are trust issues and a 2:1 if you’re lucky

‘My name is ruined’: How a brutal BookTube review got novel Shy Girl removed from shelves

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Who knew book content got this messy?

Huge surge in AI misconduct cases recorded at Edinburgh University

Kitty Messer

AI use now makes up for a third of academic misconduct cases at the university

Here’s what each member of BTS did during military service, from chefs to special forces

Hebe Hancock

They’re back with a new album

Zohran Mamdani respond wife offensive posts

Zohran Mamdani responds as wife deletes X account after alleged offensive posts resurface

Suchismita Ghosh

‘My wife is the love of my life’

The frankly absurd body counts of the manosphere influencers in Louis Theroux’s doc, ranked

Kieran Galpin

One of them had to slow down because of infections…

Inside ‘nightmare’ Barbie Dream Fest that turned out to be disaster worse than you could imagine

Hayley Soen

It was sold as the ‘ultimate fan event’ but now people are demanding refunds

Old Bar pints and Otley Run prices: My experience as a international student at Leeds University

Dhvani Sandlas

Who is Roger Stevens, and why does he want me to get lost?

Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

Hebe Hancock

Also, another contestant’s teeth fell out

Actor who plays Arthur speaks out about not being included in Peaky Blinders film

Ellissa Bain

He doesn’t seem very happy about it