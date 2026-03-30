The challenges are over? Lily Phillips has a new boyfriend and yes, he’s mega fit

5 hours ago

Queen of the viral stunts and challenges, Lily Phillips appears to have a new boyfriend. Not the update on her personal life I was expecting, but here we are.

It looks as though Lily is going to have to now join the world of OnlyFans creators who make their content whilst in relationships, as she’s debuted the new man on her Instagram.

She has shared a few things on Instagram, starting with a soft launch. It showed the back of a guy walking towards the beach in Australia, holding her shoes. Then Lily went full hard launch, with a photo of herself and her man cuddling up together, with the heart hands emoji.

Speaking to The Tab, Lily confirmed there is someone special in her life now. “I share lots of my life online, and since arriving in Australia, I’ve met some special people that are becoming a big part of my life. I won’t share more yet, but I’m very very happy and excited for what’s to come,” she said.

The Tab has done some digging, and found the guy is called Sam, and he too has been sharing loved up photos with her. He is friends with Australian OnlyFans creator Annie Knight, and her fiancé, Henry.

“She’s a keeper,” one person said under a photo Sam shared with Lily. Henry added Lily had “stolen my man”.

Last year, Lily did a collab with Annie which they called their “s*x university”. What modules did they have in their classes you might ask? Try: “How to give a bl*wj*b, how to put on a condom, how to eat p*ssy, how to ride and how to g*ngb*ng (safely)”. All the usual!

Annie’s fiancé Henry has previously spoken out about what it’s like to be in a relationship with someone who does huge viral s*x stunts for a living. He said her work doesn’t bother him at all. He said it’s just a job, and is in fact a very “professional operation”. Maybe he’ll be giving out advice to Lily’s new man, Sam?

Either way, it looks as though we have a new power couple!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.