Lily Phillips has joined the mile high club, and of course shared videos from the exact moment

Today in an unsolicited look at what Lily Phillips is getting up to, she’s posted videos from a plane and claimed she’s joined the mile high club. Of course!

Lily Phillips has been posting a lot recently with YouTuber Vince Iannone, which has caused a lot of speculation as to whether or not they’re dating. They’re very flirty, and of course, we all know the nature of Lily’s collaborations. They’ve never confirmed anything, and it more looks like it’s all in the name of spicy online content.

In their recent videos, Vince said Lily flew him to France for his “dream vacation”. There were then clips of them on the ski slopes, where he held Lily as she was out in the snow in just a bikini. But, it looks as though their fun started on the flight.

The pair took what looks like a Jet2 flight, keeping it classy, and Vince shared videos of them “joining the mile high club”. The videos showed them clambering into the plane’s toilet together, as staff and other flyers watched on.

One video showed the pair deciding to go to the bathroom together, and discussing the logistics of them both fitting in the small cubical. “We’ll make it work,” Lily said. Vince added: “I go first and then you follow.” He then got up from his seat, before Lily went as well. The video showed them both entering the toilet.

“As you could probably guess, that was the best flight of my life,” Vince said in a further TikTok video. Another said they got “caught” in the act, and showed lots of plane staff walking around the toilet in the same moment. “The entire plane knew what was happening,” Vince captioned the video.

“Everyone is looking on this plane,” he said afterwards. A video then showed them sheepishly returning to their seats.

That’s enough for today.

