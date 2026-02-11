The Tab
jeffree

Straight men to basketball jocks: Jeffree Star’s almost supernatural ability to pull 10s

More muscles than Magic Mike, and half of them were straight

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is known for a few things: Being deliberately divisive on the internet, his long-lasting lipsticks and eyeshadows, and an awe-inspiring relationship history that makes you question where you’re going wrong.

Jeffree Star has been a staple of the internet since his MySpace days around 2005. He’s obviously blown up since then, amassing a reported fortune of approximately $200 million, 15.6 million followers on YouTube, and a further 13.3 million on Instagram.

In all the time we’ve known him, Jeffree Star has dated, or been connected to, a horde of formerly straight men. Each is hotter than the last.

Tyler Carter

Way back in 2015, Jeffree Star was connected to the lead vocalist of the American boy band Issues, Tyler Carter. It seemed to be a fling at most, despite them being pictured kissing at the What Now premiere in March of that year.

Jeffree Star’s most famous relationship: Nathan Schwandt

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Heterosexual skateboarder Nathan Schwandt had only dated women, but upon meeting Jeffree Star, they became the couple to beat in the YouTube space. He was a trophy husband, but he did work in the shipping area of Jeffree’s business amid modelling gigs and general influencer content.

The internet was in shock in 2020 when they ended their five-year relationship, citing Nathan’s aversion to fame, the loss of one of their pets, and family issues as the reasons.

“We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated, I’m so sad. And the love of my life is no longer– I don’t wake up to him anymore,” Jeffree said at the time.

“He’s no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I’m just in a state of shock right now. We both are. This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea. This is my real life, and me and my soulmate are really going through it.”

Rumours of infidelity circled afterwards, but nothing was either confirmed or denied by Nathan and Jeffree.

Jozea Flores

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jozea (@jozeaofficial)

A few months after his breakup from Nathan, the makeup icon was linked to influencer and reality TV star, Jozea Flores. They posted some rather x-rated pictures of one another that went viral, but the fling seemingly fizzled out as fast as it had begun.

Trisha Paytas’ ex, Sean van der Wilt

A few months after that, and after being forced to reject rumours of a fling with thee Kanye West, Jeffree Star dated Trisha Paytas’ muscled-up ex, Sean van der Wilt.

Again, the fling fizzled out.

Andre Marhold

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Marhold (@amarxiii__)

From August 2020 to October 2020, Jeffree followed in the footsteps of the Kardashians by dating a basketball player. His identity was initially kept a secret, with Jeffree posting suggestive pictures with his face obscured, but he was soon identified as Andre Marhold.

They ended the relationship on the worst of terms, with Jeffree accusing his ex of robbery. Andre popped off on his Instagram stories for ages, but stopped once Jeffree’s lawyers pointed out he signed an NDA.

The mystery man from 2023

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Back in 2023, the ranks of Jeffree Star’s relationship history grew more mysterious as he teased a 6’6 giant as his next boyfriend. To this day, we still don’t know who he is, besides the fact that he only dated women before the YouTuber.

“His team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Jeffree said.

Beast Games player Jim

@jimwinzz

Its all coming together. #body #bodybuilder #bodybuilding #gym #fitness #gymtok #flex #flexing #fittok killcrew #ab #biceps #chest #CapCut #jim #jimbent

♬ original sound – JIM❤️

Most recently, Jeffree Star got into some beef with Jim Bent from The Beast Games. Rumours of their alleged relationship have been circling for years, despite Jim denying it.

“I never dated Jeffree Star. We used to be friends and make TikToks together, but after a while I started to feel like he wanted to be more than just friends with me. So I told him I felt like we weren’t on the same page, and we haven’t spoken since,” he wrote on Twitter.

Biting back, Jeffree said: “So sleeping together over 25 times is what friends do? I’m bored.”

Who’s next?

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

