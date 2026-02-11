Straight men to basketball jocks: Jeffree Star’s almost supernatural ability to pull 10s

More muscles than Magic Mike, and half of them were straight

4 hours ago

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is known for a few things: Being deliberately divisive on the internet, his long-lasting lipsticks and eyeshadows, and an awe-inspiring relationship history that makes you question where you’re going wrong.

Jeffree Star has been a staple of the internet since his MySpace days around 2005. He’s obviously blown up since then, amassing a reported fortune of approximately $200 million, 15.6 million followers on YouTube, and a further 13.3 million on Instagram.

In all the time we’ve known him, Jeffree Star has dated, or been connected to, a horde of formerly straight men. Each is hotter than the last.

Tyler Carter

Way back in 2015, Jeffree Star was connected to the lead vocalist of the American boy band Issues, Tyler Carter. It seemed to be a fling at most, despite them being pictured kissing at the What Now premiere in March of that year.

Jeffree Star’s most famous relationship: Nathan Schwandt

Heterosexual skateboarder Nathan Schwandt had only dated women, but upon meeting Jeffree Star, they became the couple to beat in the YouTube space. He was a trophy husband, but he did work in the shipping area of Jeffree’s business amid modelling gigs and general influencer content.

The internet was in shock in 2020 when they ended their five-year relationship, citing Nathan’s aversion to fame, the loss of one of their pets, and family issues as the reasons.

“We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated, I’m so sad. And the love of my life is no longer– I don’t wake up to him anymore,” Jeffree said at the time.

“He’s no longer here every morning and my routines have changed and I’m just in a state of shock right now. We both are. This isn’t an internet fight. This isn’t drama, this isn’t tea. This is my real life, and me and my soulmate are really going through it.”

Rumours of infidelity circled afterwards, but nothing was either confirmed or denied by Nathan and Jeffree.

Jozea Flores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jozea (@jozeaofficial)

A few months after his breakup from Nathan, the makeup icon was linked to influencer and reality TV star, Jozea Flores. They posted some rather x-rated pictures of one another that went viral, but the fling seemingly fizzled out as fast as it had begun.

Trisha Paytas’ ex, Sean van der Wilt

Sources tell me that #JeffreeStar’s new man is #SeanVanderwilt. Match made in hell! pic.twitter.com/XX60fZ4ARz — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 1, 2021

A few months after that, and after being forced to reject rumours of a fling with thee Kanye West, Jeffree Star dated Trisha Paytas’ muscled-up ex, Sean van der Wilt.

Again, the fling fizzled out.

Andre Marhold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Marhold (@amarxiii__)

From August 2020 to October 2020, Jeffree followed in the footsteps of the Kardashians by dating a basketball player. His identity was initially kept a secret, with Jeffree posting suggestive pictures with his face obscured, but he was soon identified as Andre Marhold.

They ended the relationship on the worst of terms, with Jeffree accusing his ex of robbery. Andre popped off on his Instagram stories for ages, but stopped once Jeffree’s lawyers pointed out he signed an NDA.

The mystery man from 2023

Back in 2023, the ranks of Jeffree Star’s relationship history grew more mysterious as he teased a 6’6 giant as his next boyfriend. To this day, we still don’t know who he is, besides the fact that he only dated women before the YouTuber.

“His team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Jeffree said.

Beast Games player Jim

Most recently, Jeffree Star got into some beef with Jim Bent from The Beast Games. Rumours of their alleged relationship have been circling for years, despite Jim denying it.

“I never dated Jeffree Star. We used to be friends and make TikToks together, but after a while I started to feel like he wanted to be more than just friends with me. So I told him I felt like we weren’t on the same page, and we haven’t spoken since,” he wrote on Twitter.

Biting back, Jeffree said: “So sleeping together over 25 times is what friends do? I’m bored.”

Who’s next?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.