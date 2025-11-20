Jeffree Star is getting dragged for ‘transphobic’ comments made on podcast

1 day ago

Since Jeffree Star fell out of any major relevance on the internet, at least in comparison to his hey day in the 2010s, I only ever seem to come across him when he’s getting dragged for saying something abysmal. He has now gone on a podcast and ranted regarding “the far left” and made comments on parents of trans kids whilst also implying that trans people should be taken out of the LGBTQ+ community altogether. Since Jeffree Star is getting dragged for being transphobic all over the timeline right now, here are the comments he made as he faces up to the backlash.

He called supportive parents of trans kids ‘f*cking weirdos’

The makeup influencer and brand creator appeared on podcast The Skinny Confidential last week. Star said “Why are we encouraging our kids to be a different gender and feed them false information when they’re so young?

“When I grew up and started looking different, my mother encouraged me to just be myself.”

Jeffree Star continued on the tirade saying “When I started wearing makeup and being more feminine and wanting to do certain things… it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, Jeffree needs, what do they call it now, gender-affirming care?’ It’s like when you’re a tomboy. Did your mom… did she cut your tits off at 13? Nowadays, it’s all these fucking weirdos telling their kids, ‘OMG you like a Barbie? You’re a woman!’”

Jeffree Star has been addressing the massive backlash after his viral TikTok live defending Charlie Kirk and rejecting “they/them” pronouns, calling nonbinary identities “stupid” and saying anyone who isn’t strictly A or B belongs in a mental ward. He’s lost nearly 100k… pic.twitter.com/TAGfb1mZiw — Irish Kat❤️ (@IrishKat00) November 18, 2025

In further comments, the YouTuber then said that in his view the T and Q of LGBTQ should be removed and it should just be LGB – which echoes some of the most transphobic organisations in the queer community. “LGB is it. Q and T, get off the alphabet, sweetie. You should be in your own category,” Star said.

This got a lot of backlash online for the dangerous undertones of these comments – and how it emboldens the far right to continue making things more difficult for queer people. It’s also very disappointing to hear this from Jeffree Star. Not that he’s ever been a paradigm of goodness and he’s said awful things about non binary identity in the past – but as a visibly clear person you’d assume he’d be doing some good for queer people.

It’s also been raised that the new comments he’s made goes against the comments he made in 2017. Back then, Jeffree Star seemed the opposite of any transphobic sentiment when he stated in a YouTube video “Gender ambiguity can be found in makeup, fashion, sexual identity, gender identity – anything.” What happened?

