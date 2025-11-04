Chrishell exposes ‘extremely problematic’ moments Selling Sunset producers refused to air

5 hours ago

Chrishell Stause has aired out a few “extremely problematic” instances where producers skirted around the real drama at the heart of the real estate show.

People on Twitter have been calling out the racist and homophobic rhetoric in Selling Sunset, which is ironic given that the show has avoided the Chrishell versus Bre beef like the plague.

“When I first went into watching this Season 9, I’d really hoped for at least some positive LGBTQIA+ representation through open conversations and calling people out,” Laura Koefoed wrote in Queer News.

I reading about season 9 of #SellingSunset and read like the boyfriend of Emma is homophobic and transphobic and the is the reason like chrishell not is friend to Emma pic.twitter.com/NVnG2i7flq — Lolo Enrique  (@DanielLoloz) October 31, 2025

Someone else wrote on Twitter: “A big show like Selling Sunset showing racism so casually without calling it what it is is actually dangerous. I’m glad Chrishell is pointing it out.”

In light of Chrishell’s impending exit from the show, she spoke to Variety about several unaired moments we didn’t get to see. One such moment came from Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, Blake, who allegedly compared being non-binary to having a mental illness.

“I have a deep core issue with people who think that way, so it was upsetting. Even though he was being nice, he compared people being nonbinary to mental illness. That’s my partner, whom I love dearly,” she explained in the interview. “I get stuck between a rock and a hard place of trying to give context without also taking us to a dark place that I was unfortunately dealing with.”

wow the selling sunset girls are so mean to the liberal gay and the black woman i wonder why — alessandro (@aalesslp) October 30, 2025

Selling Sunset also avoided the Bre beef, according to Chrishell

Another shocking instance was the ongoing legal complaint against Bre, which came as Chrishell called her out for using a transphobic slur to refer to her partner, G Flip. Neither issue was really addressed on the show.

Chrishell revealed: “I try to steer clear of her as much as possible. If I can’t have a real conversation, then I don’t want to have a fake one. I felt a little stifled. I wanted to keep it as short and sweet as possible. But she was very aware of my issues and didn’t want to speak about them.”

Ultimately, though Chrishell “understands” why the show might not want to cover certain subjects, “it is hard to then explain to the audience why I no longer like someone” without getting into it.

Her statements point to a pretty central issue of the season: How can a reality TV show really be realistic if it’s glossing over some pretty major storylines? You can’t expect Netflix viewers to go hunting for the context they’re missing.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix