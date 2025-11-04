The Tab
Selling Sunset

Chrishell exposes ‘extremely problematic’ moments Selling Sunset producers refused to air

Surface level drama is preferable, apparently

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Chrishell Stause has aired out a few “extremely problematic” instances where producers skirted around the real drama at the heart of the real estate show.

People on Twitter have been calling out the racist and homophobic rhetoric in Selling Sunset, which is ironic given that the show has avoided the Chrishell versus Bre beef like the plague.

“When I first went into watching this Season 9, I’d really hoped for at least some positive LGBTQIA+ representation through open conversations and calling people out,” Laura Koefoed wrote in Queer News.

Someone else wrote on Twitter: “A big show like Selling Sunset showing racism so casually without calling it what it is is actually dangerous. I’m glad Chrishell is pointing it out.”

In light of Chrishell’s impending exit from the show, she spoke to Variety about several unaired moments we didn’t get to see. One such moment came from Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, Blake, who allegedly compared being non-binary to having a mental illness.

“I have a deep core issue with people who think that way, so it was upsetting. Even though he was being nice, he compared people being nonbinary to mental illness. That’s my partner, whom I love dearly,” she explained in the interview. “I get stuck between a rock and a hard place of trying to give context without also taking us to a dark place that I was unfortunately dealing with.”

Selling Sunset also avoided the Bre beef, according to Chrishell

Another shocking instance was the ongoing legal complaint against Bre, which came as Chrishell called her out for using a transphobic slur to refer to her partner, G Flip. Neither issue was really addressed on the show.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Chrishell revealed: “I try to steer clear of her as much as possible. If I can’t have a real conversation, then I don’t want to have a fake one. I felt a little stifled. I wanted to keep it as short and sweet as possible. But she was very aware of my issues and didn’t want to speak about them.”

Ultimately, though Chrishell “understands” why the show might not want to cover certain subjects, “it is hard to then explain to the audience why I no longer like someone” without getting into it.

Her statements point to a pretty central issue of the season: How can a reality TV show really be realistic if it’s glossing over some pretty major storylines? You can’t expect Netflix viewers to go hunting for the context they’re missing.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

msot of the selling sunset season nine cast tbh including those who aren't qualified realtors lol

An investigation into which Selling Sunset cast members are *actually* licensed realtors

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

Latest

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it

mafs april leo homestay

Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

Claudia Cox

It was more of a ‘holiday stay’ than a ‘homestay’…

Here’s each type of Liverpool student you’re bound to bump into at Aintree Races this year

Madeleine Bond

Dig out your flat caps, clean off those boots and channel your inner Tommy Shelby. We’re off to the races!

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

Rebecca from MAFS UK’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ is speaking out with some very messy claims

Ellissa Bain

She’s denied all of it

mafs april leo homestay

Um, Leo and April’s homestay on MAFS UK was staged in a hired holiday house

Claudia Cox

It was more of a ‘holiday stay’ than a ‘homestay’…

Here’s each type of Liverpool student you’re bound to bump into at Aintree Races this year

Madeleine Bond

Dig out your flat caps, clean off those boots and channel your inner Tommy Shelby. We’re off to the races!