Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

9 hours ago

Sandra Vergara has only been in five episodes of Selling Sunset, and she’s already feuding with half the cast. She understood the assignment well. She and Chrishell caught beef after Sandra was offended Chrishell didn’t seem to like her… then Chrishell claimed Sandra once keyed a car… then Sandra felt offended that Chrishell could believe this… it’s already complicated.

Since Selling Sunset season nine dropped on Netflix, both Chrishell and Sandra have spoken out about the car keying incident. The thing is, they both said pretty different things. Here are Chrishell and Sandra’s very different accounts of the car keying drama from Selling Sunset. I hope this makes sense to someone x

Sandra Vergara still denies keying the car

Okay, so Sandra Vergara used to live close to somebody who used to work for Chrishell. According to Chrishell, Sandra once keyed this person’s car.

Sandra Vergara reiterated to US Weekly that she didn’t key the car. “I never keyed anybody’s car,” she said, “let’s set the record straight. I don’t want to bad mouth anybody because it’s against my preference in spiritual practices. I do not like to speak poorly about anybody.”

She proceeded to spoke non-positively about somebody. “Her assistant used to be a neighbour of mine, and this neighbour was a very problematic person. She was very difficult and somebody keyed her car. So she just blamed it on me. I actually have an idea of who could have been, but I have nothing to do with it.”

Chrishell slammed the whole scene as ‘fake’

Chrishell has now claimed that the car keying issue wasn’t why she was annoyed with Sandra during this scene. The plot thickens. She wrote on Instagram: “I was told the point of this scene was because Sandra had said something about me not being nice to her while filming, so they wanted her to tell me. I had no idea what she was going to say, because this was news to me.

“But it if looks like I’m being fake, it’s because I was. I was highly annoyed to have to do this storyline again when I hadn’t done anything to her. On top of her not even having a license at the time.”

For your information: Sandra Vergara received her realtor license on 15th May 2025. That’s approximately three months after season nine of Selling Sunset was filmed.

Chrishell also wrote: “‘Hey Chrishell! We are going to throw a fake realtor at you and even though you took her to lunch, she told the other girls you were mean to her so now we need to follow that up.’ Annoying.”

Chrishell has also denied making up the story about the car keying. She commented on Instagram: “The person that used to work for me swears up and down she did. And Sandra swears up and down she didn’t. So the truth is normally somewhere in the middle. They definitely fought a lot, so maybe her car got keyed and she assumed it was Sandra since they argued a lot, but it was just a random person.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.