The Tab
selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

The plot has thickened

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Sandra Vergara has only been in five episodes of Selling Sunset, and she’s already feuding with half the cast. She understood the assignment well. She and Chrishell caught beef after Sandra was offended Chrishell didn’t seem to like her… then Chrishell claimed Sandra once keyed a car… then Sandra felt offended that Chrishell could believe this… it’s already complicated.

Since Selling Sunset season nine dropped on Netflix, both Chrishell and Sandra have spoken out about the car keying incident. The thing is, they both said pretty different things. Here are Chrishell and Sandra’s very different accounts of the car keying drama from Selling Sunset. I hope this makes sense to someone x

Sandra Vergara still denies keying the car

Okay, so Sandra Vergara used to live close to somebody who used to work for Chrishell. According to Chrishell, Sandra once keyed this person’s car.

selling sunset sandra vergara and chrishell

Well, there are worse places to have an argument
(Image via Netflix)

Sandra Vergara reiterated to US Weekly that she didn’t key the car.  “I never keyed anybody’s car,” she said, “let’s set the record straight. I don’t want to bad mouth anybody because it’s against my preference in spiritual practices. I do not like to speak poorly about anybody.”

She proceeded to spoke non-positively about somebody. “Her assistant used to be a neighbour of mine, and this neighbour was a very problematic person. She was very difficult and somebody keyed her car. So she just blamed it on me. I actually have an idea of who could have been, but I have nothing to do with it.”

Chrishell slammed the whole scene as ‘fake’

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Chrishell has now claimed that the car keying issue wasn’t why she was annoyed with Sandra during this scene. The plot thickens. She wrote on Instagram: “I was told the point of this scene was because Sandra had said something about me not being nice to her while filming, so they wanted her to tell me. I had no idea what she was going to say, because this was news to me.

“But it if looks like I’m being fake, it’s because I was. I was highly annoyed to have to do this storyline again when I hadn’t done anything to her. On top of her not even having a license at the time.”

chrishell and sandra mid row on selling sunset

I remain impressed that these agents can strut across pool patios in such high heels
(Image via Netflix)

For your information: Sandra Vergara received her realtor license on 15th May 2025. That’s approximately three months after season nine of Selling Sunset was filmed.

Chrishell also wrote: “‘Hey Chrishell! We are going to throw a fake realtor at you and even though you took her to lunch, she told the other girls you were mean to her so now we need to follow that up.’ Annoying.”

Chrishell has also denied making up the story about the car keying. She commented on Instagram: “The person that used to work for me swears up and down she did. And Sandra swears up and down she didn’t. So the truth is normally somewhere in the middle. They definitely fought a lot, so maybe her car got keyed and she assumed it was Sandra since they argued a lot, but it was just a random person.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘Very cruel’: Mary from Selling Sunset calls out Chrishell for ‘humiliating’ Emma in feud

Here’s where Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis stand now

Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’