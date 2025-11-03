A ranking of just how rich Sandra Vergara is, compared to the other Selling Sunset agents

11 hours ago

Selling Sunset is all about the flashy displays of wealth, whether it be the huge houses, or the designer handbags the real estate agents wear every day. And when it actually comes down to it, the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast definitely match the vibe they’re portraying – they really are rich rich.

This season welcomed a new cast member in Sandra Vergara, the cousin and adoptive sister of Sofia Vergara. So you might be wondering how her huge wealth stacks up against that of the other agents. Here’s a ranking of all the Selling Sunset agents, by their net worths.

Chelsea Lazkani – $500k

Chelsea has an estimated net worth of $500k. She’s just been through a divorce, but her husband Jeff is worth roughly the same amount, so this won’t have changed her wealth too much. Prior to The O Group, Chelsea had a much more corporate job, working as a business strategist and solar analyst with companies in the oil and gas industry.

Amanza Smith – $1million

Amanza does the staging for The Oppenheim Group, and also works in art. She creates contemporary paintings, and in 2024, one of her paintings was displayed at Mash Gallery in West Hollywood for an exhibition. At the moment she has some art on sale, and the prices range from £1,400 to a whopping £16,000.

Mary Fitzgerald – $2million

Since being on the show, Mary has gone up the ranks at The O Group – being promoted to Vice President of The Oppenheim Group in season five. She’s worked as a realtor for well over a decade, selling homes worldwide.

Alanna Gold – $2million

Aside from Sandra, Alanna is the next newest agent at The Oppenheim Group. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $2million. As well as working in real estate, Alanna has had a career in modelling and social media influencing.

Nicole Young – $3million

Nicole has worked at The O Group since 2014. She’s now got a net worth of $3million, clearly coming from her real estate success. In the Selling Sunset season six trailer, she said: “I have $100million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s gonna be an issue.”

Emma Hernan – $3million

Emma describes herself as a self-made millionaire. She’s a model, real estate agent and did you know she has an empanada brand? I don’t think she ever mentioned it. Emma is the CEO of her own frozen food company called Emma-Leigh & Co, which launched in 2020.

Sandra Vergara – $4million

As well as working in real estate, new agent Sandra is an actress. She started her career as a teenager, and has also worked as a makeup artist, stylist, model and TV host. Since 2020, Sandra has served as a correspondent for People magazine. She was also the co-host and beauty expert of Yahoo!’s digital series, Hook’d.

Chrishell Stause – $6million

Out of all the realtors, Chrishell has equally the most bucks. She’s one of the agency’s most successful agents at the moment, and before that had a career in acting. She’s worth $6million.

Bre Tiesi – $6million

Equalling Chrishell’s worth is Bre. As well as her work in real estate, Bre is a former model, who modelled since she was a teen. As well as The O Group, Bre previously worked as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

Jason Oppenheim – $50million

Nobody should be surprised that the Oppenheim brothers have the highest net worths of all the Selling Sunset cast members – they literally own the business. Both of them are qualified lawyers and had a career in law, also working with celebrity clients, before heading up the number one luxury real estate company in LA.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.