Right, here’s a rundown of how old all the real estate girlies of Selling Sunset actually are

2 days ago

Over the years, the Selling Sunset girlies have always been pretty cagey about their ages. It’s almost a taboo subject. They’ll openly talk about getting Botox on their lunch breaks, but ask them how old they are and you’ll be met with silence.

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes they are very open with how old they are. They joke about aging, and Amanza is always the first to point out she’s older than some of the other agents, and over their dramas.

But from watching the show, you’d have no clue about some of them. Here’s a rundown of the ages of all the real estate agents on Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause

Age: 44

Chrishell was born in Draffenville, Kentucky. There’s been a bit of gossip about Chrishell and her name over the years. Chrishell was born Terrina Chrishell Stause, but is more commonly known by her middle name Chrishell.

Nicole Young

Age: 40

Nicole Young is 40, and was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Before going into real estate, Nicole studied marketing and PR at Baylor University in Texas. She then worked as a marketing consultant, before moving to LA in 2007 and going into real estate. She’s worked at The Oppenheim Group since 2014.

Mary Bonnet

Age: 45

Mary is 45-years-old. She attended Ball State University, and has previously lived in New York and London working in real estate. She’s one of the few original Oppenheim Group agents still around on the show.

Amanza Smith

Age: 48

Amanza is the eldest of the group, aged 48. She was born in Indiana, and studied Interior Design at Indiana State University. Now, she’s the resident house stager for The O Group.

Emma Hernan

Age: 33

33-year-old Emma Hernan is a former model, and now empanada business owner. She joined Selling Sunset in season four.

Chelsea Lazkani

Age: 32

Chelsea is from London and is British-Nigerian. Right now, she’s 32-years-old. She attended the University of Buckingham between 2011 and 2013 and achieved a degree in Business Economics and Economics, before heading to the University of Dundee from 2014 to 2015 where she got a Master’s in International Oil and Gas Management.

Chelsea joined the cast of Selling Sunset during season five, when she was introduced as a friend of Christine Quinn’s, who worked in the real estate industry.

Bre Tiesi

Age: 34

Bre is 34. She has one child who she shares with TV host and rapper Nick Cannon. Their son Legendary Love was born in June 2022, and is one of Nick’s 12 children.

Alanna Gold

Age: 33

Alanna is originally from Toronto, but decided to move to LA after more seriously pursuing a career in modelling and the luxury real estate industry.

Her career in modelling before joining Selling Sunset was very successful, and Alanna starred in a number of print and digital campaigns under her management, CGM-Caroline Gleason. She began her real estate career in 2021, working with Westside Estate Agency, before she joined The Oppenheim Group in 2023.

Sandra Vergara

Age: 37

In the latest season, Sandra has joined the agency. She is an actress and model from Columbia, and yes, she is related to Sofia Vergara! Sandra is the cousin and adoptive sister of Sofia.

In the latest season, Sandra has joined the agency. She is an actress and model from Columbia, and yes, she is related to Sofia Vergara! Sandra is the cousin and adoptive sister of Sofia.