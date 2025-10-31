The Tab

Right, here’s a rundown of how old all the real estate girlies of Selling Sunset actually are

Some of them are aging backwards I swear

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Over the years, the Selling Sunset girlies have always been pretty cagey about their ages. It’s almost a taboo subject. They’ll openly talk about getting Botox on their lunch breaks, but ask them how old they are and you’ll be met with silence.

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes they are very open with how old they are. They joke about aging, and Amanza is always the first to point out she’s older than some of the other agents, and over their dramas.

But from watching the show, you’d have no clue about some of them. Here’s a rundown of the ages of all the real estate agents on Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause

Age: 44

via Netflix

Chrishell was born in Draffenville, Kentucky. There’s been a bit of gossip about Chrishell and her name over the years. Chrishell was born Terrina Chrishell Stause, but is more commonly known by her middle name Chrishell.

Nicole Young

Age: 40

Selling Sunset ages

via Netflix

Nicole Young is 40, and was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Before going into real estate, Nicole studied marketing and PR at Baylor University in Texas. She then worked as a marketing consultant, before moving to LA in 2007 and going into real estate. She’s worked at The Oppenheim Group since 2014.

Mary Bonnet

Age: 45

via Netflix

Mary is 45-years-old. She attended Ball State University, and has previously lived in New York and London working in real estate. She’s one of the few original Oppenheim Group agents still around on the show.

Amanza Smith

Age: 48

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

Selling Sunset ages

via Netflix

Amanza is the eldest of the group, aged 48. She was born in Indiana, and studied Interior Design at Indiana State University. Now, she’s the resident house stager for The O Group.

Emma Hernan

Age: 33

via Netflix

33-year-old Emma Hernan is a former model, and now empanada business owner. She joined Selling Sunset in season four.

Chelsea Lazkani

Age: 32

via Netflix

Chelsea is from London and is British-Nigerian. Right now, she’s 32-years-old. She attended the University of Buckingham between 2011 and 2013 and achieved a degree in Business Economics and Economics, before heading to the University of Dundee from 2014 to 2015 where she got a Master’s in International Oil and Gas Management.

Chelsea joined the cast of Selling Sunset during season five, when she was introduced as a friend of Christine Quinn’s, who worked in the real estate industry.

Bre Tiesi

Age: 34

Selling Sunset ages

via Netflix

Bre is 34. She has one child who she shares with TV host and rapper Nick Cannon. Their son Legendary Love was born in June 2022, and is one of Nick’s 12 children.

Alanna Gold

Age: 33

via Netflix

Alanna is originally from Toronto, but decided to move to LA after more seriously pursuing a career in modelling and the luxury real estate industry.

Her career in modelling before joining Selling Sunset was very successful, and Alanna starred in a number of print and digital campaigns under her management, CGM-Caroline Gleason. She began her real estate career in 2021, working with Westside Estate Agency, before she joined The Oppenheim Group in 2023.

Sandra Vergara

Age: 37

Selling Sunset ages

via Netflix

In the latest season, Sandra has joined the agency. She is an actress and model from Columbia, and yes, she is related to Sofia Vergara! Sandra is the cousin and adoptive sister of Sofia.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Broadimage/Shutterstock. 

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset

Everything Selling Sunset’s Chelsea has said about her huge transformation over the years

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Chrishell Stause and her parents

What tragically happened to Chrishell’s parents, as Nicole makes vile remark on Selling Sunset

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis