The Tab
Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset

Everything Selling Sunset’s Chelsea has said about her huge transformation over the years

‘If you don’t like my natural face just say’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Chelsea Lazkani has had a huge transformation since she first appeared on Selling Sunset. When she was first introduced as a realtor she was always full-glam, catwalk mode. But now, she’s rocking a more neutral vibe. She’s looked incredible from day dot, but that hasn’t stopped people constantly talking about her appearance.

Chelsea has commented a few times about how her look has changed, and what’s been behind that. Last season, following her divorce, Chelsea was met with a barrage of people talking about her face. Yes, really. So much so, she posted a string of statements. Here’s everything she’s ever said about it all.

via Netflix

People said Chelsea had ‘changed her face’

During the last season of Selling Sunset on Netflix, people were talking about how Chelsea had a huge transformation and had “changed her face”. She said, quite simply, she had gained some weight.

Chelsea explained that after her divorce she lost weight, but was then focusing on getting herself back to being healthy again. On Twitter, Chelsea said: “All this what did you do to your face nonsense… always had almond eyes, a tiny nose and full lips. I was just 40 pounds skinnier looking like a skeleton!”.

Another tweet she posted said: “I never touched my face!!! Please stop this, I added weight, stopped wearing heavy makeup, eyeshadow and lashes. If you don’t like my natural face just say that!”. She further added she was previously “malnourished” and “looked like a twig”.

She has previously spoken out about cosmetic surgery

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

Whilst she firmly said “I never touched my face”, Chelsea has spoken about plastic surgery before. Chelsea said that after having children, she had work done to her boobs following breastfeeding. In an interview, she said she had an uplift. “I didn’t get bigger boobs,” she said. “I breastfed my son for two years and your boobs are never the same afterwards. On the show I would tape them up because a lot of the clothes that I love to wear didn’t fit me properly. I was just trying to lift them back to where they were.”

In the same interview Chelsea mentioned again that she is yet to get any work done to her face, but did admit she would be open to it later in life. “I haven’t touched my face,’ she said. “I’m not saying I won’t, I definitely will. I did try to get Botox but the doctor said I didn’t have any wrinkles yet and I don’t need preventative Botox and to go back in a year’s time.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Chrishell Stause and her parents

What tragically happened to Chrishell’s parents, as Nicole makes vile remark on Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan and her boyfriend with Chrishell

The historic beef between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, explained

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis