Everything Selling Sunset’s Chelsea has said about her huge transformation over the years

Chelsea Lazkani has had a huge transformation since she first appeared on Selling Sunset. When she was first introduced as a realtor she was always full-glam, catwalk mode. But now, she’s rocking a more neutral vibe. She’s looked incredible from day dot, but that hasn’t stopped people constantly talking about her appearance.

Chelsea has commented a few times about how her look has changed, and what’s been behind that. Last season, following her divorce, Chelsea was met with a barrage of people talking about her face. Yes, really. So much so, she posted a string of statements. Here’s everything she’s ever said about it all.

People said Chelsea had ‘changed her face’

During the last season of Selling Sunset on Netflix, people were talking about how Chelsea had a huge transformation and had “changed her face”. She said, quite simply, she had gained some weight.

Chelsea explained that after her divorce she lost weight, but was then focusing on getting herself back to being healthy again. On Twitter, Chelsea said: “All this what did you do to your face nonsense… always had almond eyes, a tiny nose and full lips. I was just 40 pounds skinnier looking like a skeleton!”.

Another tweet she posted said: “I never touched my face!!! Please stop this, I added weight, stopped wearing heavy makeup, eyeshadow and lashes. If you don’t like my natural face just say that!”. She further added she was previously “malnourished” and “looked like a twig”.

She has previously spoken out about cosmetic surgery

Whilst she firmly said “I never touched my face”, Chelsea has spoken about plastic surgery before. Chelsea said that after having children, she had work done to her boobs following breastfeeding. In an interview, she said she had an uplift. “I didn’t get bigger boobs,” she said. “I breastfed my son for two years and your boobs are never the same afterwards. On the show I would tape them up because a lot of the clothes that I love to wear didn’t fit me properly. I was just trying to lift them back to where they were.”

In the same interview Chelsea mentioned again that she is yet to get any work done to her face, but did admit she would be open to it later in life. “I haven’t touched my face,’ she said. “I’m not saying I won’t, I definitely will. I did try to get Botox but the doctor said I didn’t have any wrinkles yet and I don’t need preventative Botox and to go back in a year’s time.”

