Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

2 days ago

You might have noticed that this week there was a Selling Sunset launch party, and Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani are nowhere to be seen in all of the pictures. Yeah, that’s because they weren’t invited.

Selling Sunset season nine has just dropped on Netflix, and to celebrate a bunch of cast members got together and held a party. The glitzy Beverly Hills event was held this Wednesday (October 29th), on the show’s release day.

It’s been reported it was hosted by fellow The Oppenheim Group agent Bre Tiesi, who was very picky with her invite list. Sources told TMZ that Bre wanted her party to “highlight a great season” so she and the other cast members who helped organise the event didn’t think it was appropriate for Chrishell and Chelsea to be there. Apparently due to “some drama brewing between them and Bre, Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet.”

The source added Bre wanted “things to stay positive, didn’t want anything bad popping off and didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable or unhappy”. That led to Chrishell and Chelsea getting the snub.

Chrishell and Chelsea apparently didn’t know about Wednesday’s party at all, and the source said they probably wouldn’t have shown up even if they were invited.