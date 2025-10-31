The Tab

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Everyone else was there

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

You might have noticed that this week there was a Selling Sunset launch party, and Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani are nowhere to be seen in all of the pictures. Yeah, that’s because they weren’t invited.

Selling Sunset season nine has just dropped on Netflix, and to celebrate a bunch of cast members got together and held a party. The glitzy Beverly Hills event was held this Wednesday (October 29th), on the show’s release day.

It’s been reported it was hosted by fellow The Oppenheim Group agent Bre Tiesi, who was very picky with her invite list. Sources told TMZ that Bre wanted her party to “highlight a great season” so she and the other cast members who helped organise the event didn’t think it was appropriate for Chrishell and Chelsea to be there. Apparently due to “some drama brewing between them and Bre, Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet.”

The source added Bre wanted “things to stay positive, didn’t want anything bad popping off and didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable or unhappy”. That led to Chrishell and Chelsea getting the snub.

Chrishell and Chelsea apparently didn’t know about Wednesday’s party at all, and the source said they probably wouldn’t have shown up even if they were invited.

Sources close to Chrishell confirmed she wasn’t invited, and also added there was “zero chance” she would have gone and was in New York to promote the show.

Nicole Young also wasn’t there. But, apparently she *was* invited, just “couldn’t find the time” to go. Sure thing. Given all of her drama this season, that was probably for the best.

Honestly, the chaos with these women never ends! I live for it.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

