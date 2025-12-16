Shocking details emerge of Rob and Nick Reiner’s ‘big fight’, hours before director was murdered

4 hours ago

After Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with the killings of his dad, Rob Reiner, and mum Michele, sources have come forward with details about a “big fight” at Conan O’Brien‘s Christmas party.

The legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found dead on Sunday by their youngest daughter, Romy. Their middle child, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Monday afternoon, but police have yet to reveal further details about the arrest and charges. His bail was set at $4m (£2.9m).

People obviously have a lot of questions, but now sources have come forward with details about how Nick Reiner was “freaking everybody out” at the festive bash.

Rob and Nick Reiner had a ‘big fight’ at Conan O’Brien‘s Christmas party

The story was first broken by TMZ, which reported Rob and Nick Reiner had engaged in a “very loud argument” at a Christmas shindig hosted by former TV host Conan O’Brien. Rob and Michele reportedly left soon after, with other sources suggesting that Nick stayed. The party happened on Saturday, with Rob and Michele’s bodies discovered the following day.

One person, who spoke to US Weekly, said that Nick was behaving “creepily”, explaining: “Nick was going up to people at Conan O’Brien’s party asking if they were famous.”

Similarly, another source confirmed the fight to PEOPLE, saying Nick was acting “crazy” and “seemed high on something.”

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,” another source told The New York Post.

In the same article, family friends alleged that the fight was over Nick returning to rehab to seek help for his addiction. He wasn’t willing to go; instead, wanting to attempt getting clean at home.

“I know [the parents] wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility,” they said. “And I know they have argued about that for years.’’

More details are expected to be released soon by the LAPD.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ABC