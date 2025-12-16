The Tab
Shocking details emerge of Rob and Nick Reiner’s ‘big fight’, hours before director was murdered

It was a ‘very loud argument’

Kieran Galpin | News

After Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with the killings of his dad, Rob Reiner, and mum Michele, sources have come forward with details about a “big fight” at Conan O’Brien‘s Christmas party.

The legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found dead on Sunday by their youngest daughter, Romy. Their middle child, Nick Reiner, was arrested on Monday afternoon, but police have yet to reveal further details about the arrest and charges. His bail was set at $4m (£2.9m).

People obviously have a lot of questions, but now sources have come forward with details about how Nick Reiner was “freaking everybody out” at the festive bash.

Rob and Nick Reiner had a ‘big fight’ at Conan O’Brien‘s Christmas party

The story was first broken by TMZ, which reported Rob and Nick Reiner had engaged in a “very loud argument” at a Christmas shindig hosted by former TV host Conan O’Brien. Rob and Michele reportedly left soon after, with other sources suggesting that Nick stayed. The party happened on Saturday, with Rob and Michele’s bodies discovered the following day.

One person, who spoke to US Weekly, said that Nick was behaving “creepily”, explaining: “Nick was going up to people at Conan O’Brien’s party asking if they were famous.”

Similarly, another source confirmed the fight to PEOPLE, saying Nick was acting “crazy” and “seemed high on something.”

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,” another source told The New York Post.

In the same article, family friends alleged that the fight was over Nick returning to rehab to seek help for his addiction. He wasn’t willing to go; instead, wanting to attempt getting clean at home.

“I know [the parents] wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility,” they said. “And I know they have argued about that for years.’’

More details are expected to be released soon by the LAPD.

Featured image credit: ABC

Kieran Galpin | News

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council

