Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

The end of an era!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Chrishell Stause has suggested that after this season of Selling Sunset, she is leaving the show for good. This wouldn’t be the first time she has threatened to pack it all in, and after the drama of the most recent drop, could you really blame her?

During season nine, Chrishell had a rough time. There was drama all over the place, as per usual, but in particular her ongoing beef with Nicole Young reached boiling point. When the talk of Nicole’s alleged drug use was brought up once again, Nicole made a below the belt comment about Chrishell’s parents, who have both passed away. This resulted in Nicole being fired from The Oppenheim Group.

Chrishell has since spoken in an interview about where she stands with the show now, and it’s not positive reading. Speaking to Variety, she very candidly admitted that she didn’t have the worst season of all the agents, but she’s still “done” with it all.

“I liked this season,” she said. “I don’t think I had a hard season.” She then added that she’s “excited to move on from this chapter.”

Chrishell during Selling Sunset season nine

via Netflix

Sharing more about what she meant by that, Chrishell explained: “The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realised I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

When later asked about if she knows anything about when Netflix might start filming again, Chrishell again didn’t exactly sound like someone sticking around.

“I don’t know when they will start filming,” she said. “I hope they never tell me.” If that’s not a closed door, I don’t know what is.

After season eight, Chrishell also said she was done with the show. At the time, she said she will no longer work on Selling Sunset whilst Nicole remains in the cast. Speaking of Nicole, Chrishell said: “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

I guess we’ll have to wait until the reunion, but this really looks like she’s clocked out.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

