Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

14 hours ago

Chrishell Stause has suggested that after this season of Selling Sunset, she is leaving the show for good. This wouldn’t be the first time she has threatened to pack it all in, and after the drama of the most recent drop, could you really blame her?

During season nine, Chrishell had a rough time. There was drama all over the place, as per usual, but in particular her ongoing beef with Nicole Young reached boiling point. When the talk of Nicole’s alleged drug use was brought up once again, Nicole made a below the belt comment about Chrishell’s parents, who have both passed away. This resulted in Nicole being fired from The Oppenheim Group.

Chrishell has since spoken in an interview about where she stands with the show now, and it’s not positive reading. Speaking to Variety, she very candidly admitted that she didn’t have the worst season of all the agents, but she’s still “done” with it all.

“I liked this season,” she said. “I don’t think I had a hard season.” She then added that she’s “excited to move on from this chapter.”

Sharing more about what she meant by that, Chrishell explained: “The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realised I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

When later asked about if she knows anything about when Netflix might start filming again, Chrishell again didn’t exactly sound like someone sticking around.

“I don’t know when they will start filming,” she said. “I hope they never tell me.” If that’s not a closed door, I don’t know what is.

After season eight, Chrishell also said she was done with the show. At the time, she said she will no longer work on Selling Sunset whilst Nicole remains in the cast. Speaking of Nicole, Chrishell said: “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

I guess we’ll have to wait until the reunion, but this really looks like she’s clocked out.

