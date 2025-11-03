Here’s where Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis stand now

11 hours ago

A big aspect of season nine of Selling Sunset was Emma Hernan’s relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Blake Davis. The show left their bond on an ambiguous note. Emma stated she’d dumped Blake, but the other agents joked to the cameras that they’d be back together soon. So, here’s a rundown of the many, many things that happened with Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake Davis since Selling Sunset was filmed.

That break-up in Selling Sunset didn’t last for long

Season nine was filmed from November 2024 to approximately February 2025 (the Los Angeles fires delayed everything). Although, it looks like the scene which Emma formally introduced Chrishell and Chelsea to Blake might have originally been intended for season eight, and so was filmed a year before.

It’s a bit unclear what was going on with them in February 2025. On Valentine’s Day, Blake posted a gushing tribute to Emma. Emma didn’t comment on it. She posted “Happy Valentine’s Day from me and my fur besties!!!” and a carousel of her cats instead. A week later, she dropped bikini pics with the caption “In a relationship with: My passport”, and Chrishell commented “No dusties allowed.”

However, it seems they were definitely back on by May. Emma celebrated Blake’s 28th birthday with his family at a sailing club. Chrishell then confirmed she and Emma were feuding because of “her MAGA boyfriend”. Chrishell has been very outspoken about how she disagrees with many of Blake’s views on politics and on LGBTQ+ people.

Emma and Blake split again in July. A source told TMZ: “Emma saw a side of him that turned her all the way off”. Emma dropped that she was single in a TikTok.

Wait… they’re back on again?

Er, it appears Blake and Emma have rekindled their relationship for the third time. In late summer, they took a trip around the Turks and Caicos islands in Blake’s yacht Trust Fun. (Yup, he really named it that.)

Blake’s Instagram is essentially just a shrine to Emma. Even today, he posted a pic of a particularly verbose love letter she wrote him.

Emma hasn’t outright announced herself that she’s back with Blake. She’s shared pics of his yacht, but not of him. However, she’s commented on his posts, and he’s been beefing with Selling Sunset viewers in the comments on her behalf. So it appears they are together?

Apparently Chrishell and Chelsea are not thrilled with this

Chrishell told Variety this week she has found Emma and Blake’s relationship “frustrating”. She explained: “She would call and tell me how scared she was of this, or when they would break up, she would tell me the worst things that he would do. Like any friend, I’m there for her and helped her through it. Then she goes right back to him. She’s posting from his yacht and not answering my call.”

This has really impacted her and Chelsea’s friendship with Blake. “We were best friends — me, her and Chelsea, who she also doesn’t speak to anymore. It’s a sad situation… At this point, they deserve each other. I wish them the best.”

