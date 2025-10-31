The Tab
The real age gap between Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis

In the new season of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan formally introduced her friends to her new boyfriend, Blake Davis. Chrishell (and plenty of Netflix viewers) were a bit bewildered by Blake’s childlike aversion to vegetables, and general youthfullness. So, here’s how old Emma Hernan and her boyfriend were when they were on Selling Sunset, and what their age gap is.

Wait, how old is Emma from Selling Sunset?

Although some older tabloid articles seem to think Emma was born in July, Emma confirmed her birthday is 29th December in a 2021 Instagram post. She did not specify what year she was born in, although it’s been widely reported she was born in 1991. In that case, she would be 33 now.

Blake Davis turned 28 in May 2025, according to his own Instagram. Season nine of Selling Sunset was reportedly filmed from November 2024 to February 2025 (and paused for a while due to the Los Angeles fires). Although, Chrishell’s Instagram posts suggest the scene with Blake could have been originally intended for season eight, and so filmed in the first few months of 2024 (unless, of course, all three girls happened to film a meal with Blake while wearing the exact same outfits twice).

So, it seems likely that when Emma first introduced Blake to Chrishell and Chelsea, Blake was 26 and Emma was 32. Emma and Blake’s age gap is approximately five years and four months. There you go. He’s actually not drastically younger than her – he just has the diet of a badly behaved toddler.

Although season nine of Selling Sunset mentioned Emma breaking up with Blake, they’ve posted pics of them together during autumn 2025. So, it appears the couple could be back on again.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

