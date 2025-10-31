This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

2 days ago

A frustrating editing error in Selling Sunset proves how staged the dramatic “firing” of Nicole Young was.

A huge twist in the new season of Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is that Brett and Jason Oppenheim dramatically “sacked” the agent Nicole. The twins were unimpressed with Nicole’s controversial comment about her co-worker Chrishell’s late parents. However, an editing error suggests these scenes weren’t quite filmed on the order we saw them on TV.

So, in episode two, we saw Brett feud with Jason over the ginormous artificial hedges he’d barricaded the office with. Jason’s aim was to prevent the agents from being distracted by things on the street (and presumably to prevent passers-by from peering in and ogling the Selling Sunset cast).

Later on in episode three, Brett and Jason summon Nicole into the office so they can address her behaviour. We see Nicole strut past some hedges.

However, in the shot of Nicole at her desk, there are no hedges.

The hedges don’t appear to be there for the actual conversation in which Brett and Jason tell Nicole she won’t be part of the team anymore. This doesn’t really make sense, as we don’t see Jason scale back the hedges for another seven episodes.

When Nicole leaves, some hedges are visible again.

This editing error makes it obvious that the whole saga of the twins getting rid of Nicole wasn’t really filmed in the same order that we saw it on Selling Sunset.

You will also now be unable to watch Selling Sunset without focusing on how the hedges through the windows keep changing.

Nicole has pointed out that she wasn’t really “fired” from The Oppenheim Group. She told Tudum: “That storyline was frustrating for me, because the truth of the matter is I was never fired from the office or The Oppenheim Group. Not coming into the office and continuing to work and do business, that wasn’t a huge deal.”

The realtors we see in Selling Sunset aren’t Jason’s employees. They’re independent contractors. On The Oppenheim Group’s website, Nicole still features as a “realtor associate” among the other Selling Sunset girls. She has an active listing on the site, as of 31st October 2025. Nicole did explain later on in season nine of Selling Sunset that she planned to continue work on two listings with The Oppenheim Group, before relocating to Nashville.

