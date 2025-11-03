The Tab
All the juicy new drama we can expect from the Selling Sunset season nine reunion

Can’t wait for more arguments

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

If you’ve already binged all of Selling Sunset season nine and don’t know what to do with your time now, then don’t fret! The reunion is just around the corner. Here’s when it arrives, and what it actually involves.

When did the Selling Sunset season nine reunion even happen?

The reunion seems to have been filmed in the middle of August 2025. On 16th August, Nicole posted a TikTok of some new nails, “ready for a Selling Sunset battle”. Then a day later, she uploaded a video about her experience of filming the reunion.

Apparently she arrived at the set at 8:30am, was ready for filming by 10:15am, then lingered in her trailer watching films. At about 6:00pm, was summoned into the studio so she could “one specific instance”. The producers then sent her home.

Nicole concluded: “Sometimes you just have to recognise things that no longer serve you, and this is one of them.” Ouch.

@itsnicoleyoung

Both sorry and also thank you for listening to me vent. Sometimes you just gotta voice your opinions and experiences to get it off your chest, otherwise that shit festers deep down and I will not allow this bullshit to affect my real life long term. But right now, I just feel UGHHHH! #sellingsunset #realitytv #doyou #fyp @LesserEvil Snacks I will not be silenced.

♬ original sound – Nicole Young

The one and only Christine Quinn actually commented underneath: “You don’t deserve that. Tired of the mean girl sh*t. It’s so 2018.”

But basically, it sounds like the Selling Sunset season nine reunion was filmed approximately six months after the main show. (And potentially even more time after Chelsea and Chrishell officially met Emma’s new boyfriend). The reunion includes upwards of eight hours of drama. Nicole appears for a little bit of it.

When precisely does the Selling Sunset reunion arrive on Netflix?

The actual release date is 5th November. The most recent season of Selling Sunset dropped at 12:00am PT – that’s 3:00am ET, and 8:00am GMT. So if you’re in the UK, you’ve just got time to watch it before work starts at 9:00am x

The Selling Sunset reunion(Image via Netflix)

The Selling Sunset reunion
(Image via Netflix)

Erm, it sounds like there will be drama between Chrishell and Sandra

When Variety asked Chrishell to describe her relatoinship with Sandra right now, she responded: “It would have been fine, but I didn’t appreciate the reunion. We will not have a friendship.” So, it sounds like some major arguments are coming our way. Can’t wait.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

