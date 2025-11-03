All the juicy new drama we can expect from the Selling Sunset season nine reunion

17 hours ago

If you’ve already binged all of Selling Sunset season nine and don’t know what to do with your time now, then don’t fret! The reunion is just around the corner. Here’s when it arrives, and what it actually involves.

When did the Selling Sunset season nine reunion even happen?

The reunion seems to have been filmed in the middle of August 2025. On 16th August, Nicole posted a TikTok of some new nails, “ready for a Selling Sunset battle”. Then a day later, she uploaded a video about her experience of filming the reunion.

Apparently she arrived at the set at 8:30am, was ready for filming by 10:15am, then lingered in her trailer watching films. At about 6:00pm, was summoned into the studio so she could “one specific instance”. The producers then sent her home.

Nicole concluded: “Sometimes you just have to recognise things that no longer serve you, and this is one of them.” Ouch.

@itsnicoleyoung Both sorry and also thank you for listening to me vent. Sometimes you just gotta voice your opinions and experiences to get it off your chest, otherwise that shit festers deep down and I will not allow this bullshit to affect my real life long term. But right now, I just feel UGHHHH! #sellingsunset #realitytv #doyou #fyp @LesserEvil Snacks I will not be silenced. ♬ original sound – Nicole Young

The one and only Christine Quinn actually commented underneath: “You don’t deserve that. Tired of the mean girl sh*t. It’s so 2018.”

But basically, it sounds like the Selling Sunset season nine reunion was filmed approximately six months after the main show. (And potentially even more time after Chelsea and Chrishell officially met Emma’s new boyfriend). The reunion includes upwards of eight hours of drama. Nicole appears for a little bit of it.

When precisely does the Selling Sunset reunion arrive on Netflix?

The actual release date is 5th November. The most recent season of Selling Sunset dropped at 12:00am PT – that’s 3:00am ET, and 8:00am GMT. So if you’re in the UK, you’ve just got time to watch it before work starts at 9:00am x

Erm, it sounds like there will be drama between Chrishell and Sandra

When Variety asked Chrishell to describe her relatoinship with Sandra right now, she responded: “It would have been fine, but I didn’t appreciate the reunion. We will not have a friendship.” So, it sounds like some major arguments are coming our way. Can’t wait.

