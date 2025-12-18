The Tab
Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

Um, do Emily and Gabriel finally get back together at the end of Emily in Paris season five?

She seemed happy with Marcello in the trailer

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Trying to work out Emily Cooper’s love life is honestly a full-time job, and by the end of Emily in Paris season five, viewers are again left asking the same burning question: Do Emily and Gabriel finally end up together… or not?

So, season five sees Emily bouncing between Paris and Rome as she tries to balance her career, friendships and yet another complicated romance. This time, her focus is firmly on her relationship with Italian businessman Marcello, while Gabriel is left watching from the sidelines.

Gabriel even travels to Rome at the start of the season, hoping to win Emily back. However, once he sees how happy and settled she seems with Marcello, he quietly returns to Paris without interfering.

Speaking to Tudum, Lily Collins said, “I loved that Gabriel understood her happiness with Marcello and allowed them to have their time together. This speaks volumes about the growth of their friendship.”

Growth? In Emily in Paris? Shocking, honestly.

So, do Emily and Marcello break up?

Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

via Netflix

Yes, again. Emily and Marcello’s relationship eventually falls apart after a mix of work drama, trust issues and very different life goals. By the season finale, the pair realise they want different things and decide to go their separate ways for good.

Collins explained that this breakup shows just how much Emily has matured, “They both acknowledge the care they have for each other… but they realise they want different things. You can love someone and still let them go.”

So… does Emily get back together with Gabriel?

Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

via Netflix

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

In the final moments of season five, Gabriel accepts a job working as a private chef on a billionaire’s yacht. Before he leaves, he finds out from Sylvie that Emily is now single. With that information, he sends Emily a postcard inviting her to join him in Greece.

This final scene is meant to leave things open-ended. Show creator Darren Star said, “I think the door’s always open between those two.”

Lily Collins also admitted she doesn’t know what happens next. She added, “They were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next.”

So, basically, Emily and Gabriel do not get back together by the end of Emily in Paris season five, but the show makes it very clear their story isn’t over. With Emily single again and Gabriel waiting somewhere in the Mediterranean, season six is perfectly set up for yet another round of will-they-won’t-they chaos.

C’mon, get back together already!

Emily in Paris season five is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, and memes, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Emily In Paris Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Latest
Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

Um, do Emily and Gabriel finally get back together at the end of Emily in Paris season five?

Suchismita Ghosh

She seemed happy with Marcello in the trailer

Here’s which Christmas film you should watch based on your King’s degree

Rebeca Blanco Villamil

Sorry finance students, but you’re definitely grinches

Christmas before Christmas: Why Glasgow students are celebrating early

Hannah Gross

Tesco tinsel, paper star garlands, an overcooked roast, and chicken wine — welcome to a Glasgow student Christmas

Social butterfly but financially aware: 27-year-old PR girly shares her weekly spend on £31k

Francesca Eke

All whilst trying to afford London coffees and pilates

Strathclyde University to cut around 70 jobs as part of £35M savings plan

Hannah Gross

Strath prompts concern from unions despite the institution being named Scotland’s University of the Year

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Emily in Paris Gabriel end up together end

Um, do Emily and Gabriel finally get back together at the end of Emily in Paris season five?

Suchismita Ghosh

She seemed happy with Marcello in the trailer

Here’s which Christmas film you should watch based on your King’s degree

Rebeca Blanco Villamil

Sorry finance students, but you’re definitely grinches

Christmas before Christmas: Why Glasgow students are celebrating early

Hannah Gross

Tesco tinsel, paper star garlands, an overcooked roast, and chicken wine — welcome to a Glasgow student Christmas

Social butterfly but financially aware: 27-year-old PR girly shares her weekly spend on £31k

Francesca Eke

All whilst trying to afford London coffees and pilates

Strathclyde University to cut around 70 jobs as part of £35M savings plan

Hannah Gross

Strath prompts concern from unions despite the institution being named Scotland’s University of the Year

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc