Um, do Emily and Gabriel finally get back together at the end of Emily in Paris season five?

Trying to work out Emily Cooper’s love life is honestly a full-time job, and by the end of Emily in Paris season five, viewers are again left asking the same burning question: Do Emily and Gabriel finally end up together… or not?

So, season five sees Emily bouncing between Paris and Rome as she tries to balance her career, friendships and yet another complicated romance. This time, her focus is firmly on her relationship with Italian businessman Marcello, while Gabriel is left watching from the sidelines.

Gabriel even travels to Rome at the start of the season, hoping to win Emily back. However, once he sees how happy and settled she seems with Marcello, he quietly returns to Paris without interfering.

Speaking to Tudum, Lily Collins said, “I loved that Gabriel understood her happiness with Marcello and allowed them to have their time together. This speaks volumes about the growth of their friendship.”

Growth? In Emily in Paris? Shocking, honestly.

So, do Emily and Marcello break up?

Yes, again. Emily and Marcello’s relationship eventually falls apart after a mix of work drama, trust issues and very different life goals. By the season finale, the pair realise they want different things and decide to go their separate ways for good.

Collins explained that this breakup shows just how much Emily has matured, “They both acknowledge the care they have for each other… but they realise they want different things. You can love someone and still let them go.”

So… does Emily get back together with Gabriel?

In the final moments of season five, Gabriel accepts a job working as a private chef on a billionaire’s yacht. Before he leaves, he finds out from Sylvie that Emily is now single. With that information, he sends Emily a postcard inviting her to join him in Greece.

This final scene is meant to leave things open-ended. Show creator Darren Star said, “I think the door’s always open between those two.”

Lily Collins also admitted she doesn’t know what happens next. She added, “They were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next.”

So, basically, Emily and Gabriel do not get back together by the end of Emily in Paris season five, but the show makes it very clear their story isn’t over. With Emily single again and Gabriel waiting somewhere in the Mediterranean, season six is perfectly set up for yet another round of will-they-won’t-they chaos.

C’mon, get back together already!

