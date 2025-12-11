Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

6 hours ago

Emily Cooper is packing her bags again, and this time she’s leaving Paris for a Roman rebrand. Season five of Emily in Paris lands on Netflix on 18th December, and it might just be the show’s most dramatic, and most gorgeously dressed, season yet.

Season four left everyone’s love lives and careers VERY messy. Emily ditched Gabriel again, this time for Marcello in Rome, which would be fine if she hadn’t also just broken Alfie’s heart in the process. Meanwhile, Camille finally realised her “pregnancy” was fake, and ran off to make art and questionable decisions with Sofia.

Mindy’s career popped off, Gabriel won his Michelin star, and now season five is swooping in, promising more outfits wildly unsuitable for normal employment.

The season of Paris and pasta

Season five is being billed as a “tale of two cities”, with Emily dividing her time between Paris and Rome, and occasionally Venice, because why not?

At work, she’s helping Sylvie expand Agence Grateau into Italy, which basically means Emily will be doing the absolute most in two countries at once. She’s wedged in a new love triangle: Marcello (her Roman fling) vs Gabriel (the one she keeps coming back to). Somewhere in the middle, a mysterious secret threatens her friendships.

The whole main cast is back: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, so all the usual tears and iconic insults are guaranteed.

Wait… are Mindy and Alfie actually getting together?

When Netflix dropped new stills, people went feral over one photo: Mindy dramatically posed next to Alfie. Why would Mindy, the most loyal bestie in all of Paris, get cosy with Alfie, a man Emily literally just dumped?

Ashley Park cleared the air in an interview with US Weekly, saying that everyone is “missing context” and that once episode one drops, it’ll all make sense. She also said she felt like she was filming “eight different genres of TV at once”, which sounds extremely on brand for this show.

Featured image credit: Netflix