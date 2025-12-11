The Tab

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

It’s almost time!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Emily Cooper is packing her bags again, and this time she’s leaving Paris for a Roman rebrand. Season five of Emily in Paris lands on Netflix on 18th December, and it might just be the show’s most dramatic, and most gorgeously dressed, season yet.

Season four left everyone’s love lives and careers VERY messy. Emily ditched Gabriel again, this time for Marcello in Rome, which would be fine if she hadn’t also just broken Alfie’s heart in the process. Meanwhile, Camille finally realised her “pregnancy” was fake, and ran off to make art and questionable decisions with Sofia.

Mindy’s career popped off, Gabriel won his Michelin star, and now season five is swooping in, promising more outfits wildly unsuitable for normal employment.

Credit: Netflix

The season of Paris and pasta

Season five is being billed as a “tale of two cities”, with Emily dividing her time between Paris and Rome, and occasionally Venice, because why not?

At work, she’s helping Sylvie expand Agence Grateau into Italy, which basically means Emily will be doing the absolute most in two countries at once. She’s wedged in a new love triangle: Marcello (her Roman fling) vs Gabriel (the one she keeps coming back to). Somewhere in the middle, a mysterious secret threatens her friendships.

The whole main cast is back: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, so all the usual tears and iconic insults are guaranteed.

Wait… are Mindy and Alfie actually getting together?

Credit: Netflix

Most Read

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

50 Cent claims Diddy sent him ‘creepy’ gift from prison after explosive Netflix doc

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

When Netflix dropped new stills, people went feral over one photo: Mindy dramatically posed next to Alfie. Why would Mindy, the most loyal bestie in all of Paris, get cosy with Alfie, a man Emily literally just dumped?

Ashley Park cleared the air in an interview with US Weekly, saying that everyone is “missing context” and that once episode one drops, it’ll all make sense. She also said she felt like she was filming “eight different genres of TV at once”, which sounds extremely on brand for this show.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Emily In Paris Netflix Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

‘Not everyone was a victim’: 50 Cent explains why Cassie and Jane Doe weren’t in Diddy doc

Stranger Things first table read

They’re all grown up! The first table read of Stranger Things versus how the cast look now

Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Latest
percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Claudia Cox

The cast explain why it was important to dedicate the episode to him

Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler

How Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler met and their adorable love story

Hayley Soen

Tyler can remember the exact moment he fell in love with her

stranger things season five karen wheeler and holly wheeler

Stranger Things actor shares Karen’s secret backstory, and how it impacted season five

Claudia Cox

It finally had a ‘really good payoff’

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Kieran Galpin

Someone get this man a loaf of bread

An Owning Manhattan cast member has straight up admitted they aren’t even real agents?!

Hayley Soen

They said a lot of the show is orchestrated

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Ellissa Bain

It’s confusing everyone

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost time!

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked

percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Claudia Cox

The cast explain why it was important to dedicate the episode to him

Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler

How Race Across the World couple Molly and Tyler met and their adorable love story

Hayley Soen

Tyler can remember the exact moment he fell in love with her

stranger things season five karen wheeler and holly wheeler

Stranger Things actor shares Karen’s secret backstory, and how it impacted season five

Claudia Cox

It finally had a ‘really good payoff’

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has finally addressed the viral TikTok impersonations, and he seems so salty

Kieran Galpin

Someone get this man a loaf of bread

An Owning Manhattan cast member has straight up admitted they aren’t even real agents?!

Hayley Soen

They said a lot of the show is orchestrated

Here’s what that red person icon means on TikTok, which appears next to usernames

Ellissa Bain

It’s confusing everyone

Here’s everything to expect for Emily in Paris season five, plus one scandalous new couple

Hebe Hancock

It’s almost time!

Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things got physical

This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He used to go to Diddy parties

All Her Fault book show ending change

Creator reveals real reason she had to change the book’s ending for All Her Fault TV show

Suchismita Ghosh

It definitely worked